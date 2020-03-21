GLOBAL ONLINE GROCERY SALES MARKET 2020 GROWING DEMAND, TOP COMPANIES, INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES, SEGMENTAL OUTLOOK AND INDUSTRY INSIGHTS 2023

Description

Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms.

According to this study, over the next five years the Online Grocery Sales market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Grocery Sales business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Grocery Sales market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Online Grocery Sales value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Walmart

Amazon

Kroger

FreshDirect

Target

Tesco

Alibaba

Carrefour

ALDI

Coles Online

BigBasket

Longo

Schwan Food

Honestbee

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Grocery Sales market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Online Grocery Sales market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Grocery Sales players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Grocery Sales with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Grocery Sales submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Online Grocery Sales Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Online Grocery Sales Segment by Type

2.2.1 Packaged Foods

2.2.2 Fresh Foods

2.3 Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Online Grocery Sales Segment by Application

2.4.1 Personal Shoppers

2.4.2 Business Customers

2.5 Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Online Grocery Sales by Players

3.1 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Online Grocery Sales Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Online Grocery Sales by Regions

4.1 Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Online Grocery Sales Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Online Grocery Sales Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Online Grocery Sales Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Online Grocery Sales Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Online Grocery Sales by Countries

7.2 Europe Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Online Grocery Sales by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Forecast

10.1 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Online Grocery Sales Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Online Grocery Sales Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Online Grocery Sales Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Online Grocery Sales Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Walmart

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered

11.1.3 Walmart Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Walmart News

11.2 Amazon

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered

11.2.3 Amazon Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Amazon News

11.3 Kroger

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered

11.3.3 Kroger Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Kroger News

11.4 FreshDirect

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered

11.4.3 FreshDirect Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 FreshDirect News

11.5 Target

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered

11.5.3 Target Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Target News

11.6 Tesco

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered

11.6.3 Tesco Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Tesco News

11.7 Alibaba

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered

11.7.3 Alibaba Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Alibaba News

11.8 Carrefour

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered

11.8.3 Carrefour Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Carrefour News

11.9 ALDI

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered

11.9.3 ALDI Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 ALDI News

11.10 Coles Online

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered

11.10.3 Coles Online Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Coles Online News

11.11 BigBasket

11.12 Longo

11.13 Schwan Food

11.14 Honestbee

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

