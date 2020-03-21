GLOBAL ONLINE GROCERY SALES MARKET 2020 GROWING DEMAND, TOP COMPANIES, INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES, SEGMENTAL OUTLOOK AND INDUSTRY INSIGHTS 2023

GLOBAL ONLINE GROCERY SALES MARKET 2020 GROWING DEMAND, TOP COMPANIES, INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES, SEGMENTAL OUTLOOK AND INDUSTRY INSIGHTS 2023March 21, 2020
Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms.
According to this study, over the next five years the Online Grocery Sales market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Grocery Sales business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Grocery Sales market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Online Grocery Sales value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Packaged Foods
Fresh Foods
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Personal Shoppers
Business Customers
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Walmart
Amazon
Kroger
FreshDirect
Target
Tesco
Alibaba
Carrefour
ALDI
Coles Online
BigBasket
Longo
Schwan Food
Honestbee
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Online Grocery Sales market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Online Grocery Sales market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Online Grocery Sales players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Online Grocery Sales with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Online Grocery Sales submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Online Grocery Sales Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Online Grocery Sales Segment by Type
2.2.1 Packaged Foods
2.2.2 Fresh Foods
2.3 Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Online Grocery Sales Segment by Application
2.4.1 Personal Shoppers
2.4.2 Business Customers
2.5 Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Online Grocery Sales by Players
3.1 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Online Grocery Sales Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Online Grocery Sales by Regions
4.1 Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Online Grocery Sales Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Online Grocery Sales Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Online Grocery Sales Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Online Grocery Sales Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Online Grocery Sales by Countries
7.2 Europe Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Online Grocery Sales by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Forecast
10.1 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Online Grocery Sales Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Online Grocery Sales Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Online Grocery Sales Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Online Grocery Sales Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Walmart
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered
11.1.3 Walmart Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Walmart News
11.2 Amazon
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered
11.2.3 Amazon Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Amazon News
11.3 Kroger
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered
11.3.3 Kroger Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Kroger News
11.4 FreshDirect
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered
11.4.3 FreshDirect Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 FreshDirect News
11.5 Target
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered
11.5.3 Target Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Target News
11.6 Tesco
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered
11.6.3 Tesco Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Tesco News
11.7 Alibaba
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered
11.7.3 Alibaba Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Alibaba News
11.8 Carrefour
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered
11.8.3 Carrefour Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Carrefour News
11.9 ALDI
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered
11.9.3 ALDI Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 ALDI News
11.10 Coles Online
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Online Grocery Sales Product Offered
11.10.3 Coles Online Online Grocery Sales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Coles Online News
11.11 BigBasket
11.12 Longo
11.13 Schwan Food
11.14 Honestbee
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
