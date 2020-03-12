Global Online Gambling Market-Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The online gambling market is predicted to reach USD 87.75 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 8.77%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The online betting is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Artificial intelligence, Chabot, and machine learning have taken over the market. The rise in the number of female population in casinos and convenience of cashless mode of payment during the gaming are likely to boost the online gambling market, during the forecast period. Online gambling companies are likely to expand their sport betting options after sport betting was legalized in the United States by the Supreme Court, in 2018, which is further supporting the market’s growth. However, stringent regulations related to online gambling are expected to hinder the market growth rate.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586281

Scope of the Report

The online gambling market includes gaming types, such as betting, bingo, lottery, casino, and other gambling games include poker and country-level games. The online gambling market by device type is categorized as mobile and desktop gambling games.

Key Market Trends

Online Betting Holds a Prominent Share among the Online Gambling

The online betting segment is predominantly applied in the sports category, especially in events, such as FIFA World Cup and European Championships. Online betting is also popular in horse racing and greyhound racing. Many of the online sports betting companies are sponsoring different teams as a part of their marketing initiatives and strategic expansions. For instance, the bwin brand, a pioneering online sports brand across Continental Europe, attained global recognition through high-profile sponsorships with football clubs, such as Real Madrid and AC Milan. Similarly, for the 2018 World Cup, the Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) launched an advanced and innovative platform for sports betting, thereby driving the market.

North America Remains the Fastest Growing Region

The current legislation framework for online betting in the United States allows only bookmakers licensed in Nevada, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to operate legally, as these are the three states where online betting is regulated. Pennsylvania is the fourth and biggest state to legalize and regulate online gambling. The new law allows for online casinos, online poker, sports betting, and more. New Jersey is currently the largest market for regulated online gambling in the United States. There are a number of sports books and online sports betting apps live in the state. Canada is largely an unregulated country in terms of online gaming. Whereas, Mexico is reviewing its gambling laws, with the aim to regulate the online gambling sector to bring it in line with the rest of the nation’s gambling industry.

Competitive Landscape

Market leaders have been focusing on mergers since the past few years, primarily to increase their market share and to improve margins. For instance, Paddy power Plc and Bet fair Plc merged into Paddy Power Betfair Plc. Similarly, Ladbrokes and Coral merged and formed Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc. Many online gambling companies rely on third party providers, such as Playtech, for software. However, some companies choose to backward integrate. 888poker heavily invested in developing its own software and online gaming technology, primarily not to rely on suppliers. The key players in the online gambling market are providing similar or almost identical services and products, leading to a fierce competition with a heavy focus on pricing and marketing activities.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/online-gambling-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Gaming Type

5.1.1 Betting

5.1.2 Bingo

5.1.3 Lottery

5.1.4 Casino

5.1.5 Other Gaming Types

5.2 By Device Type

5.2.1 Desktop

5.2.2 Mobile

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States (Pennsylvania)

5.3.1.2 United States (New Jersey)

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Sweden

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 Oceania Countries

5.3.3.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Key Strategies Adopted

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Betsson AB

6.3.2 888 holdings Plc

6.3.3 GVC Holdings Plc

6.3.4 Kindered group Plc

6.3.5 Paddy Power Betfair Plc

6.3.6 Cherry AB

6.3.7 William Hill Plc

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586281

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155