GLOBAL ONLINE FOOD ORDERING MARKET 2020 TOP COMPANIES, TRENDS, BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS, DEMAND AND FORECAST 2023

According to this study, over the next five years the Online Food Ordering market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 72850 million by 2024, from US$ 61430 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Food Ordering business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Food Ordering market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Online Food Ordering value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Restaurant-controlled

Independent

Restaurant-controlled had a market share of 56% in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

B2B

B2C

Others

B2B is the greatest segment of Online Food Ordering application, with a share of 51% in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

McDonalds

Papa John’s

KFC

Pizzahut

Starbucks

Subway

Dunkin Donuts

Burger King

Dairy Queen

Domino’s Pizza

OLO

MEITUAN

Swiggy

Wendy’s

Alibaba Group(Ele.me)

Takeaway

DoorDash

GrubHub

Just Eat

Uber Eats

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Restaurant-controlled

Caviar

Independent

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Food Ordering market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Online Food Ordering market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Food Ordering players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Food Ordering with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Food Ordering submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Online Food Ordering Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Online Food Ordering Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Online Food Ordering Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Online Food Ordering Segment by Type

2.2.1 Restaurant-controlled

2.2.2 Restaurant-controlled

2.3 Online Food Ordering Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Online Food Ordering Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Online Food Ordering Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Online Food Ordering Segment by Application

2.4.1 B2B

2.4.2 B2C

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Online Food Ordering Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Online Food Ordering Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Online Food Ordering Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Online Food Ordering by Players

3.1 Global Online Food Ordering Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Online Food Ordering Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Online Food Ordering Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Online Food Ordering Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Online Food Ordering by Regions

4.1 Online Food Ordering Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Online Food Ordering Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Online Food Ordering Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Online Food Ordering Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Online Food Ordering Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Online Food Ordering Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Online Food Ordering Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Online Food Ordering Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Online Food Ordering Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Online Food Ordering Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Online Food Ordering Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Online Food Ordering by Countries

7.2 Europe Online Food Ordering Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Online Food Ordering Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Online Food Ordering by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Online Food Ordering Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Online Food Ordering Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Online Food Ordering Market Forecast

10.1 Global Online Food Ordering Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Online Food Ordering Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Online Food Ordering Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Online Food Ordering Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Online Food Ordering Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 McDonalds

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Online Food Ordering Product Offered

11.1.3 McDonalds Online Food Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 McDonalds News

11.2 Papa John’s

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Online Food Ordering Product Offered

11.2.3 Papa John’s Online Food Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Papa John’s News

11.3 KFC

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Online Food Ordering Product Offered

11.3.3 KFC Online Food Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 KFC News

11.4 Pizzahut

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Online Food Ordering Product Offered

11.4.3 Pizzahut Online Food Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Pizzahut News

11.5 Starbucks

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Online Food Ordering Product Offered

11.5.3 Starbucks Online Food Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Starbucks News

11.6 Subway

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Online Food Ordering Product Offered

11.6.3 Subway Online Food Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Subway News

11.7 Dunkin Donuts

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Online Food Ordering Product Offered

11.7.3 Dunkin Donuts Online Food Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Dunkin Donuts News

11.8 Burger King

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Online Food Ordering Product Offered

11.8.3 Burger King Online Food Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Burger King News

11.9 Dairy Queen

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Online Food Ordering Product Offered

11.9.3 Dairy Queen Online Food Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Dairy Queen News

11.10 Domino’s Pizza

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Online Food Ordering Product Offered

11.10.3 Domino’s Pizza Online Food Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Domino’s Pizza News

11.11 OLO

11.12 MEITUAN

11.13 Swiggy

11.14 Wendy’s

11.15 Alibaba Group(Ele.me)

11.16 Takeaway

11.17 DoorDash

11.18 GrubHub

11.19 Just Eat

11.20 Uber Eats

11.21 Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

11.22 Restaurant-controlled

11.23 Caviar

11.24 Independent

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

