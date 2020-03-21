GLOBAL ONLINE FOOD ORDERING MARKET 2020 TOP COMPANIES, TRENDS, BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS, DEMAND AND FORECAST 2023

GLOBAL ONLINE FOOD ORDERING MARKET 2020 TOP COMPANIES, TRENDS, BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS, DEMAND AND FORECAST 2023March 21, 2020
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Online Food Ordering market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 72850 million by 2024, from US$ 61430 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Food Ordering business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Food Ordering market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Online Food Ordering value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Restaurant-controlled
Independent
Restaurant-controlled had a market share of 56% in 2018.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
B2B
B2C
Others
B2B is the greatest segment of Online Food Ordering application, with a share of 51% in 2018.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
McDonalds
Papa John’s
KFC
Pizzahut
Starbucks
Subway
Dunkin Donuts
Burger King
Dairy Queen
Domino’s Pizza
OLO
MEITUAN
Swiggy
Wendy’s
Alibaba Group(Ele.me)
Takeaway
DoorDash
GrubHub
Just Eat
Uber Eats
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Restaurant-controlled
Caviar
Independent
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Online Food Ordering market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Online Food Ordering market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Online Food Ordering players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Online Food Ordering with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Online Food Ordering submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Online Food Ordering Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Online Food Ordering Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Online Food Ordering Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Online Food Ordering Segment by Type
2.3 Online Food Ordering Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Online Food Ordering Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Online Food Ordering Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Online Food Ordering Segment by Application
2.5 Online Food Ordering Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Online Food Ordering Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Online Food Ordering Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Online Food Ordering by Players
3.1 Global Online Food Ordering Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Online Food Ordering Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Online Food Ordering Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Online Food Ordering Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Online Food Ordering by Regions
4.1 Online Food Ordering Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Online Food Ordering Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Online Food Ordering Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Online Food Ordering Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Online Food Ordering Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Online Food Ordering Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Online Food Ordering Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Online Food Ordering Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Online Food Ordering Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Online Food Ordering Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Online Food Ordering Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Online Food Ordering by Countries
7.2 Europe Online Food Ordering Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Online Food Ordering Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Online Food Ordering by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Online Food Ordering Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Online Food Ordering Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Online Food Ordering Market Forecast
10.1 Global Online Food Ordering Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Online Food Ordering Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Online Food Ordering Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Online Food Ordering Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Online Food Ordering Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 McDonalds
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Online Food Ordering Product Offered
11.1.3 McDonalds Online Food Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 McDonalds News
11.2 Papa John’s
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Online Food Ordering Product Offered
11.2.3 Papa John’s Online Food Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Papa John’s News
11.3 KFC
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Online Food Ordering Product Offered
11.3.3 KFC Online Food Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 KFC News
11.4 Pizzahut
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Online Food Ordering Product Offered
11.4.3 Pizzahut Online Food Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Pizzahut News
11.5 Starbucks
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Online Food Ordering Product Offered
11.5.3 Starbucks Online Food Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Starbucks News
11.6 Subway
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Online Food Ordering Product Offered
11.6.3 Subway Online Food Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Subway News
11.7 Dunkin Donuts
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Online Food Ordering Product Offered
11.7.3 Dunkin Donuts Online Food Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Dunkin Donuts News
11.8 Burger King
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Online Food Ordering Product Offered
11.8.3 Burger King Online Food Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Burger King News
11.9 Dairy Queen
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Online Food Ordering Product Offered
11.9.3 Dairy Queen Online Food Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Dairy Queen News
11.10 Domino’s Pizza
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Online Food Ordering Product Offered
11.10.3 Domino’s Pizza Online Food Ordering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Domino’s Pizza News
11.11 OLO
11.12 MEITUAN
11.13 Swiggy
11.14 Wendy’s
11.15 Alibaba Group(Ele.me)
11.16 Takeaway
11.17 DoorDash
11.18 GrubHub
11.19 Just Eat
11.20 Uber Eats
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3686011
