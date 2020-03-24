Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Research Report 2020 – Opportunities & Challenges with Totally Different Segments, Forecast to 2025

Description

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3992141

According to this study, over the next five years the Online Food Delivery Platform market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Food Delivery Platform business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Food Delivery Platform market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Online Food Delivery Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Restaurant-controlled

Independent

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

B2B

B2C

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GrubHub

OLO

Zomato

Just Eat

Swiggy

Deliveroo

Food Panda

Takeaway

Alibaba Group(Ele.me)

Delivery Hero

Spoonful

MEITUAN

Caviar

DoorDash

Postmates

Uber Eats

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Food Delivery Platform market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Online Food Delivery Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Food Delivery Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Food Delivery Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Food Delivery Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-online-food-delivery-platform-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Segment by Type

2.2.1 Restaurant-controlled

2.2.2 Restaurant-controlled

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Online Food Delivery Platform Segment by Application

2.4.1 B2B

2.4.2 B2C

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Online Food Delivery Platform by Players

3.1 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Online Food Delivery Platform by Regions

4.1 Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Online Food Delivery Platform by Countries

7.2 Europe Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Online Food Delivery Platform by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Forecast

10.1 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 GrubHub

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Product Offered

11.1.3 GrubHub Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 GrubHub News

11.2 OLO

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Product Offered

11.2.3 OLO Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 OLO News

11.3 Zomato

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Product Offered

11.3.3 Zomato Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Zomato News

11.4 Just Eat

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Product Offered

11.4.3 Just Eat Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Just Eat News

11.5 Swiggy

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Product Offered

11.5.3 Swiggy Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Swiggy News

11.6 Deliveroo

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Product Offered

11.6.3 Deliveroo Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Deliveroo News

11.7 Food Panda

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Product Offered

11.7.3 Food Panda Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Food Panda News

11.8 Takeaway

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Product Offered

11.8.3 Takeaway Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Takeaway News

11.9 Alibaba Group(Ele.me)

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Product Offered

11.9.3 Alibaba Group(Ele.me) Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Alibaba Group(Ele.me) News

11.10 Delivery Hero

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Product Offered

11.10.3 Delivery Hero Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Delivery Hero News

11.11 Spoonful

11.12 MEITUAN

11.13 Caviar

11.14 DoorDash

11.15 Postmates

11.16 Uber Eats

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3992141

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

