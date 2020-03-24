Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Research Report 2020 – Opportunities & Challenges with Totally Different Segments, Forecast to 2025

Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Research Report 2020 – Opportunities & Challenges with Totally Different Segments, Forecast to 2025March 24, 2020
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Online Food Delivery Platform market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Food Delivery Platform business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Food Delivery Platform market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Online Food Delivery Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Restaurant-controlled
Independent
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
B2B
B2C
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
GrubHub
OLO
Zomato
Just Eat
Swiggy
Deliveroo
Food Panda
Takeaway
Alibaba Group(Ele.me)
Delivery Hero
Spoonful
MEITUAN
Caviar
DoorDash
Postmates
Uber Eats
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Online Food Delivery Platform market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Online Food Delivery Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Online Food Delivery Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Online Food Delivery Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Online Food Delivery Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Segment by Type
2.2.1 Restaurant-controlled
2.2.2 Restaurant-controlled
2.2.3 Other
2.3 Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Online Food Delivery Platform Segment by Application
2.4.1 B2B
2.4.2 B2C
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Online Food Delivery Platform by Players
3.1 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Online Food Delivery Platform by Regions
4.1 Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Online Food Delivery Platform by Countries
7.2 Europe Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Online Food Delivery Platform by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Forecast
10.1 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 GrubHub
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Product Offered
11.1.3 GrubHub Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 GrubHub News
11.2 OLO
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Product Offered
11.2.3 OLO Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 OLO News
11.3 Zomato
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Product Offered
11.3.3 Zomato Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Zomato News
11.4 Just Eat
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Product Offered
11.4.3 Just Eat Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Just Eat News
11.5 Swiggy
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Product Offered
11.5.3 Swiggy Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Swiggy News
11.6 Deliveroo
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Product Offered
11.6.3 Deliveroo Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Deliveroo News
11.7 Food Panda
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Product Offered
11.7.3 Food Panda Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Food Panda News
11.8 Takeaway
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Product Offered
11.8.3 Takeaway Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Takeaway News
11.9 Alibaba Group(Ele.me)
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Product Offered
11.9.3 Alibaba Group(Ele.me) Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Alibaba Group(Ele.me) News
11.10 Delivery Hero
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Product Offered
11.10.3 Delivery Hero Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Delivery Hero News
11.11 Spoonful
11.12 MEITUAN
11.13 Caviar
11.14 DoorDash
11.15 Postmates
11.16 Uber Eats
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
