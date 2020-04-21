Global Nylon Monofilament Market In-Depth Overview, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis And Forecasts Outlook 2020-2025

Global Nylon Monofilament Market In-Depth Overview, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis And Forecasts Outlook 2020-2025April 21, 2020
The global Nylon Monofilament market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Nylon Monofilament volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nylon Monofilament market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hinafil India
Ashley Polymers
Engineered Monofilaments
Superfil Products
Toray Monofilament
Perlon Monofil GmbH
Wenzhou Ruichang Special Monofilament Factory
Luftkin Enterprise
Ningbo Judin Special Monofilament
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Nylon 6
Nylon 66
Segment by Application
Fishing Nets
Medical
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Others
