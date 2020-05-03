Global Nylon Cable Ties Market Benefits, Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2024

Global Nylon Cable Ties market is a new report published by Research Trades in an effort to reveal not only the prominent but also the equally essential underlying aspects of this industry. It elaborates on the resources, consumer perspective towards the industry and the shortcomings of the current market situation. It highlights the popular trends and technological advances and explains the upcoming prospects of the industry.

The report provides vital information regarding the dominant key players in the market that aids the reader in the study of the various techniques and processes responsible for their success. The statistics provide an overview of the specific role of these companies in the evolution of this market. It gives sufficient data to determine the appropriate approach to the current and approaching proceedings in the market. It offers its readers the ongoing and forthcoming trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the industry. It also throws light on the persistent factors in the market as they play a significant role in building foundation of a business strategy.

The Global Nylon Cable Ties market is evolving rapidly due to its prominent features such as Top Leading Vendors and Segmentations (Types, Applications, End-Uers). The demand for these products and services is gaining popularity in regions like North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

To summarize, the report offers an elaborated outlook on the ups and downs of the market and the factors that are responsible for the same.

Request Sample

Nylon cable tie is a type of fastener most made of nylon resin for holding items together. They are wide use in industry and daily life because of their reasonable price and ease of use. Nylon cable tie has One-piece injection moulded construction, Provides maximum strength and adjustability and Rounded edges and bent-tip design make installation easy?especially for binding several electronic cables or wires together and to organize cables and wires. Frequently used in electronics and electrical applications for secure and safe routing of cables and wire harnesses, these injection molded cable ties feature one-piece construction to produce a strong and highly reliable wrap. Once applied, the permanent locking feature of the cable ties assures a tight and secure hold.

Scope of the Report:

The top ten companies were estimated to account for 46% sale volume market share in 2016. The major sales regions mainly located in China Mainland, USA, Europe and Taiwan. And the major manufacturers are included Hua Wei, HellermannTyton, Thomas&Betts, Panduit, Avery Dennison, Advanced Cable Ties, Cobra, Changhong Plastics Group, XINLONG, Longhua Daily and HONT ELECTRICAL, and others.

The major manufacturers are concentrated in China Mainland, North America, Europe and Taiwan. In 2016, China nylon cable ties sales share was about 43.12% in 2016. USA sales share took 14.64% and Europe sales share took 12.18%.

Nylon cable ties have a wide range of applications, which can be used for electrical product, automobile industry and electronic communications and others. The largest end use for nylon cable ties, accounting for about 44.71% of consumption in 2016, is in electrical product segment. The use of nylon cable ties in electrical product is a fast-growing application, and accounted for about 18.57% of nylon cable ties consumption in 2016.

The worldwide market for Nylon Cable Ties is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 1120 million US$ in 2024, from 980 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Nylon Cable Ties in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hua Wei

HellermannTyton

Thomas & Betts

Panduit

Avery Dennison

Advanced Cable Ties

Cobra

Cabac

3M

SapiSelco

Ever-Ties Cable Tie System

Novoflex

Davico Industrial

Surelock Plastics

KSS

Bay State Cable Ties

Partex

YY Cable Accessories

Changhong Plastics Group

XINLONG

Longhua Daily

HONT ELECTRICAL

FVC

Yueqing Xinguang

Yueqing Yu Tai Plastic

Yueqing Huada Plastic

Yongda Plastic

Yueqing Zhengde

HuoJu Plastic

Fengfan Electrical

Igoto Electric

YUEQING ZUANSU

Cnkbo

Ningbo Hongneng

Phoenix Technology Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PA66 Cable Ties

PA6 Cable Ties

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electronic Communications

Electrical Product

Automobile Industry

Others

Request Discount

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us

+1 6269994607 (US)

+91 7507349866 (IND)

Email id : [email protected]

Website: www.researchtrades.com