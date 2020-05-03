Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Normal Paraffin Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Normal Paraffin market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Normal Paraffin Market By Type (C-5 To C-9, C-10 To C-13), By Application (Alkyl Benzene Production, Fatty Alcohol Production, Metalworking Products), By Region, and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Normal Paraffin Market by Product type (C-5 to C-9, C-10 to C-13, and others), By Application (Alkyl Benzene Production, Fatty Alcohol Production, Metalworking Products, and other application) and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the Global Normal Paraffin Market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The Global Normal Paraffin Market is projected to be US$ 3,068.0 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 3,698.7 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 1.9%.

A Clear liquid which is made up of saturated hydrocarbons having a straight-chain structure is known as Normal paraffin. Generally, normal paraffin is extracted from kerosene. Sometimes it can be obtained at the gas to liquid production sites by using Fischer-Tropsch process. Paraffin is a blend of hydrocarbons. It typically comprises of about ten different hydrocarbons. Each hydrocarbon contains ten to sixteen carbon atoms in a single molecule; the components include naphthalene, alkylbenzene, n-dodecane, and its byproducts. Normal paraffin C10 to C13 is a colorless liquid which has a mild odor. It is insoluble in water, slow-evaporating, and fully bio-degradable with slight sooting. Normal Paraffin is the primary raw material for the manufacture of the Linear Alkyl Benzene.

Normal paraffin C5 to C8 fractions are further processed and separated to produce chemical products such as n-hexane and n-pentane etc. The demand for n-pentane for the production of pharmaceuticals and polystyrene foam is increasing, which in turn is anticipated to increase the demand for normal paraffin in the market. Increasing demand for gasoline-powered vehicle and growth of the automotive industry in the developing region is expected to increase the demand for high octane gasoline, which in turn is expected to increase the demand for normal paraffin. Normal paraffin is a refined and highly distilled form of kerosene which can be burned in lamps and other devices. It produces no odor and soot when heated, which makes it a more attractive fuel option than unrefined kerosene, which in turn is anticipated to grow the market of normal paraffin

Global Normal Paraffin Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019“2029

Moreover, increased requirement of precision metal casting in various sectors such as automotive, electronics, and aerospace is likely to bolster the demand for paraffin, which in turn is anticipated to catapult the parent market

However, Paraffin is used to make candles, for packaging, and in the cosmetic industry. However recent development of bio-based products is anticipated to hinder the growth of the paraffin market in the forecast period

Global normal paraffin market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type the market is segmented into C-5 to C-9, C-10 to C-13, and others. Among Product Type C-10 to C-13 segment is account for major share. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Linear Alkyl Benzene Production, Fatty Alcohol Production, Metalworking Products, and other application. The Linear Alkyl Benzene Production segment accounts for a majority share in the Global Normal Paraffin market.

Global Normal Paraffin Market Attractiveness Index by Product Type , 2019

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. The APAC accounts for the majority share in the global normal paraffin market, owing to increasing spending on the industrial sector in China and India region.

The research report on the Global Normal Paraffin Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Royal Dutch Shell plc, JXTG Holdings, Sonneborn LLC, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Apar Industries Ltd., Sasol Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Cepsa, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, Petrobras

