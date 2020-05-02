Global Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market 2019-2024

The recently released report by Research Trades titled as Global Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs market is a detailed analogy that gives readers an insight into intricacies of various elements like growth rate, technological developments, and impact of socio-economic conditions that affect the market space. An in-depth study of these numerous components is essential as all these aspects need to blend-in seamlessly for businesses to achieve success in this industry.

The recent advances in technology and the efficiency of these services and products of the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs market are becoming a reasonable solution to the current needs of consumers. This report provides a systematic study of the market that aids readers in understanding factors that drive this industry and offers an overview of financial as well as the economic structure of this market.

Prominent regions like North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India are experiencing a steady growth in the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market. The research focuses on growth rate, market share, and evolution of the market in these regions. It extensively explores reasons contributing to the continuous rise of this industry and acts as a source of guidance to readers regarding the flexibilities required for businesses to properly function in this market space.

To summarize, the report is a detailed investigation on the numerous developments, present situation, and prospects of the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs market that enables new or existing businesses to make informed decisions to prosper and grow.

Request Sample

Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs is a kind of disc sandpaper with non-woven fabric substrate used in polishing process.

Scope of the Report:

First, the non-woven abrasive locking discs industry is concentrated, top 10 companies takes nearly 63% share of global market. Saint-Gobain and 3M are the leading players in this industry which takes more than 29% of global production. The global production of non-woven abrasive locking discs was 31.23 million pieces in 2011 and it reached 39.22 million pieces in 2015. The CAGR is about 5.86%.

Second, Europe and USA are the main production base of non-woven abrasive locking discs. They each takes 47.55% and 34.98% of total production market share in 2015. China take 2.47% and Japan take 3.60% production market share in 2015.

Third, the world consumption value of non-woven abrasive locking discs in 2015 is about 84.90 million USD. Europe and USA are the largest consumption region of non-woven abrasive locking discs in 2015 by volume. The consumption of non-woven abrasive locking discs in Europe in 2015 is 13.10 million pieces. It is about 33.40% of total consumption market. The USA consumed about 23.30% of total consumption market share. China and Japan each consumed 13.21% and 10.15% of total consumption market share.

The worldwide market for Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 88 million US$ in 2024, from 70 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Saint-Gobain

3M

SIA Abrasives (Bosch)

PFERD

Osborn

Mirka

Klingspor

Bibielle

Hermes Abrasives

Nihon Kenshi

ARC Abrasives

Dewalt

The LBA Innovation Way

Zhengzhou KINGSHARK Abrasives

Ampol

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Quick Change Type

Arbor Hole Type

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Furniture

Machinery

Electronics

Other

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us

+1 6269994607 (US)

+91 7507349866 (IND)

Email id : [email protected]

Website: www.researchtrades.com