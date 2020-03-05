Global Non-Sparking Tools Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Global Non-Sparking Tools Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders OverviewMarch 5, 2020
Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Non-Sparking Tools Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.
With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.
The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.
Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Non-Sparking Tools market.
What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Non-Sparking Tools market?
Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below
Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.
Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.
Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.
Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Non-Sparking Tools market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.
Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?
Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.
Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.
What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?
The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:
Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.
Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.
Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform
Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?
Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Non-Sparking Tools Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Non-Sparking Tools market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
Global Non-Sparking Tools Market by Product Type (Brass, Bronze, Copper-Nickel Alloys, Copper-Aluminum Alloys, Copper-Beryllium Alloys), By End-use Industries (Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Automotive, Chemicals/ Petrochemicals, Ammunition Plants, Others), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global Non-Sparking Tools market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.
The global non-sparking tools market is projected to be US$ 552.4 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 753.4 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.2%.
Spark resistant tools, are commonly referred to as non-sparking tools. They are also called as, spark reduced or spark proof tools, that are manufactured by using brass, bronze or alloys such as Monel metal (copper-nickel alloy), copper- aluminium alloys (aluminium bronze), or copper-beryllium alloys (beryllium bronze). In addition, non-metal products such as wood, leather and plastics are also used in the manufacturing of non-sparking tools. Increasing use of non-ferrous metals in the manufacturing of non-sparking tools has reduced risk of sparking while the tool is in use. The non-sparking tools are considered safe while working in confined spaces and areas where flammable gases or dust are present. Non-sparking tools protect against both fire and explosion in environments that may contain flammable liquids, vapours, dust or residues.
High demand for non-sparking tools from emerging countries, owing to the favourable economic environment and growing oil & gas industry is expected to support the growth of the target market in the forecast period. In addition, the manufacturing of non-sparking tools without non-ferrous materials makes them non-magnetic. This process makes non-sparking tools useful in various end applications in various industries such as hospitals and residential sector.
Furthermore, oil rigs are extremely volatile and to maintain safety protocol, the use of non-sparking tools is increasing in oil & gas industries. This is another major factor expected to propel the growth of the global non-sparking tools market. Also, Non-sparking tools are not only used for safety in potentially explosive situations, but they are also efficient for health equipment maintenance and repairs as well. This factor is resulting in high growth of non-sparking tools in hospitals and healthcare industries across the globe.
Global Non-Sparking Tools Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028
Increasing government initiatives across the globe to raise employee safety standards and increasing stringent regulations by government authorities related to safety protocols in various industries is another key factor fueling market growth. Excessive demand for spark-proof tools in ammunition, logistics, and automotive industries is increasing demand for non-sparking devices.
In addition, increasing awareness about safety standards in various industries in the emerging countries expected to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
However, the high cost associated with non-sparking tools and soft appearance of non-sparking tools as compared to standard tools may affect the growth of non-sparking tools market adversely.
Global Non-Sparking Tools Market by Product Type, 2018
On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Brass, Bronze, Copper-Nickel Alloys, Copper-Aluminum Alloys, Copper-Beryllium Alloys. Copper-aluminium alloys account for the majority share in the global non-sparking tools market, followed by copper-beryllium alloys.
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, MEA, India, South America, and Rest of the World. North America accounts majority share in global non-sparking tools market.
The research report on the global non-sparking tools market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Stanley Black & Decker (Facom), Ampco Metal SA, Snap-on Incorporated. (Bahco), Cs Unitec, Inc., Jonard Tools, FindingKing, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (Nupla Corporation), Intercon Enterprises Inc, ACB France, EGA Master S.A., etc.
Key Market Segments
Type
Brass
Bronze
Copper-Nickel Alloys
Copper-Aluminum Alloys
Copper-Beryllium Alloys
Application
Oil & Gas
Healthcare
Automotive
Chemicals/ Petrochemicals
Ammunition Plants
Others
Key Market Players included in the report:
Stanley Black & Decker (Facom)
Ampco Metal SA
Snap-on Incorporated. (Bahco)
Cs Unitec Inc.
Jonard Tools
FindingKing
Q.E.P. Co. Inc. (Nupla Corporation)
Intercon Enterprises Inc
ACB France
EGA Master S.A
Key Insights Covered: Global Non-Sparking Tools Market
1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Non-Sparking Tools industry.
2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Non-Sparking Tools industry.
3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Non-Sparking Tools industry.
4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Non-Sparking Tools industry.
5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Non-Sparking Tools industry.
Research Methodology: Global Non-Sparking Tools Market
- Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.
- Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.
- Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Non-Sparking Tools Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview
