Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market 2020, by Application, High-Demand, Major Regions and Segments 2024

Market Overview

The non-lethal weapons market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024.

Increasing armed violence and political tensions have resulted in governments across the world taking precautions and arming the military and the police forces with non-lethal weapons. Instances of civilian violence and clashes with armed forces in Asia and Europe have led to the deployment of non-lethal weapons.

These factors will continue to drive the demand for non-lethal weapons, as law enforcement agencies try to reduce fatalities and casualties in such events, which is expected to help the market during the forecast period.

The emphasis on the increase in homeland security budget in the United States is likely to increase the procurement of non-lethal weapons, in the years to come.

Technological advancements, in terms of non-lethal weapons, are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the years to come.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3585654

Scope of the Report

Non-lethal weapons are the weapons that can cause pain/irritation/uneasiness to any of the human senses, without any permanent damage to any of the senses or bodily functions. Non-lethal weapons also cover barricades that block the movement and entry of vehicles and humans in an area.

Key Market Trends

Ammunition Segment is Projected to Grow at a High Pace

At present, the ammunition segment has the highest market share out of all the segments. Technological advancements are likely to lead to the development of new non-lethal ammunition in the future, which may propel the growth of the market in the coming years. The different types of non-lethal ammunition are rubber bullets, wax bullets, plastic bullets, bean bag rounds, and sponge grenades. Rubber bullets are rubber or rubber-coated projectiles that are fired from standard firearms or dedicated riot guns. They are used for short range practice, animal control, and riot control. Rubber projectiles have been replaced by other materials as rubber tends to bounce uncontrollably. Wax bullets are most commonly used for indoor pistol target practice. The projectiles are made from melted paraffin, bee wax, or candle, and they are propelled only by a primer.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth

In the non-lethal weapons market, North America has generated the highest revenue among all regions. However, the growth of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the highest during the forecast period. With the escalating tensions in the Kashmir Valley and protests all over India, during the past few years, the demand for less-lethal weapons has increased. Occasional riots and civil unrest, such as demonstrations and protests in cities in eastern China, often in connection with labor-related, environmental, and educational issues, have led to the police forces resorting to the use of non-lethal ammunition, which, collectively, shall have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The non-lethal weapons market is highly fragmented. Mergers and acquisitions between the market players in the recent past have helped the companies strengthen their market presence. For instance, Amtech Less-Lethal Systems Inc. had acquired Thomas Lowe Defense (TLD). The acquisition resulted in the broadening of the product portfolio of the company, which now includes modular and reusable diversionary devices that can be used for training, as well as operations.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/non-lethal-weapons-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Area Denial

5.1.1.1 Anti – vehicle

5.1.1.2 Anti – personnel

5.1.2 Ammunition

5.1.2.1 Rubber Bullets

5.1.2.2 Wax Bullets

5.1.2.3 Plastic Bullets

5.1.2.4 Bean Bag Rounds

5.1.2.5 Sponge Grenade

5.1.3 Explosives

5.1.3.1 Flash Bang Grenades

5.1.3.2 Sting Grenades

5.1.4 Gases and Sprays

5.1.4.1 Water Canons

5.1.4.2 Scent Based Weapons

5.1.4.3 Teargas

5.1.4.4 Pepper Spray

5.1.5 Directed Energy Weapons

5.1.6 Electroshock Weapons

5.2 By Use

5.2.1 Law Enforcement

5.2.2 Military

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 UK

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Switzerland

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Qatar

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems Inc.

6.4.2 Combined Systems Inc. (Penn Arms)

6.4.3 Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

6.4.4 FIOCCHI MUNIZIONI SpA

6.4.5 FN HERSTAL

6.4.6 ISPRA Ltd

6.4.7 Lamperd Less Lethal Inc.

6.4.8 LRAD Corp

6.4.9 NonLethal Technologies Inc.

6.4.10 United Tactical Systems LLC (Pepperball Technologies)

6.4.11 Raytheon Company

6.4.12 Rheinmetall AG

6.4.13 RUAG Group

6.4.14 TASER International (Axon)

6.4.15 Safariland LLC

6.4.16 Zarc International Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3585654

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155