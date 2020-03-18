Global Neuroendovascular Coil Market Overview, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Forecast Till 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Neuroendovascular Coil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The global neuroendovascular coil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024. A neuroendovascular coil is a long, small-sized spring that is inserted into a cranial artery for treating ruptured and unruptured brain aneurysm and intracranial atherosclerotic disease. The coil is manufactured using biocompatible metals, such as nitinol, platinum, nickel, iridium, and tungsten. It is primarily used to stop the blood from flowing into an aneurysm. If the aneurysm ruptures, it can be fatal or can cause severe brain damage to the patient.

The global market is primarily driven by the thriving medical industry, along with an increasing prevalence of neurovascular disorders. Furthermore, the rising consumer preference for minimally invasive (MI) medical procedures, such as carotid artery stenting and flow diversion procedures, are also providing a boost to the market growth. Apart from this, various technological advancements, including the integration of intracranial stents with coil technology to reduce the recurrence of aneurysms, is leading to increasing product adoption by healthcare providers. Other factors, including rising geriatric population, expansion of healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of neurovascular therapies, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Guglielmi Detachable Coils (GDCs)

2. Matrix Coils

Breakup by Indication:

1. Ruptured Aneurysm

2. Unruptured Aneurysm

Breakup by Application:

1. Tumor Surgery

2. Medical Teaching

3. Others

Breakup by End User:

1. Hospitals

2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

3. Stroke Centers

4. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global neuroendovascular coil market. Some of the major players in the market are Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Penumbra, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical Incorporated, Balt Extrusion, EndoShape, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

