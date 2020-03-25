Global Network Communication Equipment Market 2020, Industry Size-Share, Regions, Market-Potential, Key Manufacturers, Development Factor, Revenue and Future Growth 2023

A computer network, or data network, is a digital telecommunications network which allows nodes to share resources.

Networks support an enormous number of applications and services such as access to the World Wide Web, digital video, digital audio, shared use of application and storage servers, printers, and fax machines, and use of email and instant messaging applications as well as many others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Network Communication Equipment market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Network Communication Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Network Communication Equipment market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Network Communication Equipment value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Ethernet Switch

Network Security

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Personal

Enterprise

Government

Education

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cisco Systems

Dell

HP

Apple

Microsoft

Riverbed

Ubiquiti

Huawei

Aruba Networks

Broadcom

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Juniper

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Network Communication Equipment market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Network Communication Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Network Communication Equipment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Network Communication Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Network Communication Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Network Communication Equipment Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Network Communication Equipment Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Network Communication Equipment Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Network Communication Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Ethernet Switch

2.2.2 Network Security

2.2.3 WLAN

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Network Communication Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Network Communication Equipment Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Network Communication Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Network Communication Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Personal

2.4.2 Enterprise

2.4.3 Government

2.4.4 Education

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Network Communication Equipment Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Network Communication Equipment Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Network Communication Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Network Communication Equipment by Players

3.1 Global Network Communication Equipment Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Network Communication Equipment Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Network Communication Equipment Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Network Communication Equipment Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Network Communication Equipment by Regions

4.1 Network Communication Equipment Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Network Communication Equipment Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Network Communication Equipment Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Network Communication Equipment Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Network Communication Equipment Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Network Communication Equipment Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Network Communication Equipment Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Network Communication Equipment Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Network Communication Equipment Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Network Communication Equipment Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Network Communication Equipment Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Network Communication Equipment by Countries

7.2 Europe Network Communication Equipment Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Network Communication Equipment Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Network Communication Equipment by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Network Communication Equipment Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Network Communication Equipment Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Network Communication Equipment Market Forecast

10.1 Global Network Communication Equipment Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Network Communication Equipment Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Network Communication Equipment Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Network Communication Equipment Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Network Communication Equipment Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cisco Systems

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Network Communication Equipment Product Offered

11.1.3 Cisco Systems Network Communication Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cisco Systems News

11.2 Dell

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Network Communication Equipment Product Offered

11.2.3 Dell Network Communication Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Dell News

11.3 HP

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Network Communication Equipment Product Offered

11.3.3 HP Network Communication Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 HP News

11.4 Apple

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Network Communication Equipment Product Offered

11.4.3 Apple Network Communication Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Apple News

11.5 Microsoft

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Network Communication Equipment Product Offered

11.5.3 Microsoft Network Communication Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Microsoft News

11.6 Riverbed

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Network Communication Equipment Product Offered

11.6.3 Riverbed Network Communication Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Riverbed News

11.7 Ubiquiti

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Network Communication Equipment Product Offered

11.7.3 Ubiquiti Network Communication Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Ubiquiti News

11.8 Huawei

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Network Communication Equipment Product Offered

11.8.3 Huawei Network Communication Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Huawei News

11.9 Aruba Networks

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Network Communication Equipment Product Offered

11.9.3 Aruba Networks Network Communication Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Aruba Networks News

11.10 Broadcom

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Network Communication Equipment Product Offered

11.10.3 Broadcom Network Communication Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Broadcom News

11.11 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

11.12 Juniper

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

