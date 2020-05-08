Global Network Automation Market 2020-2024 | Leading Players Overview Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, IBM, Micro Focus, Netbrain Technologies, Solarwinds, Riverbed Technology, Bmc Software, Apstra, Bluecat, Entuity, Veriflow

Global Network Automation Industry 2020 research report added by orianresearch.com to its vast repository provides important statistics and analytical data to give a complete understanding of the market size, share, growth, trend, demand, top player, industry overview, opportunities, value cycle, end-users, technology, types and application. The report extensively provides the market overview, gross margin, cost structure, recent trends and forecasts for the period 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Network Automation market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Network Automation market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the network automation market during the forecast period.

The global Network Automation market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Network Automation.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Global Network Automation Industry is spread across 137 pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Report Coverage:

Top Manufactures/vendors of Network Automation market:

Cisco Systems

Juniper Networks

IBM

Micro Focus

Netbrain Technologies

Solarwinds

Riverbed Technology

Bmc Software

…

Based on Type:

SD-WAN

Network Automation Tool

Intent-Based Networking

Based on Application:

Manufacturing

IT

Communication

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Other

There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the Global Network Automation Market –

1 Network Automation Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Network Automation Market Competition, By Players

4 Global Network Automation Market Size By Regions

5 North America Network Automation Revenue By Countries

6 Europe Network Automation Revenue By Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Network Automation Revenue By Countries

8 South America Network Automation Revenue By Countries

9 Middle East And Africa Revenue Network Automation By Countries

10 Global Network Automation Market Segment By Type

11 Global Network Automation Market Segment By Application

12 Global Network Automation Market Size Forecast (2018-2024)

13 Research Findings And Conclusion

14 Appendix

