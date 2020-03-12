Global Naval Combat Systems Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The naval combat systems market is expected to record a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

– The Naval Systems in recent times have become increasingly relevant and popular and nations are ramping up their naval capabilities. The emergence of new technologies such as the advanced airborne radars, which are capable of automatically detecting vessels over a long distance is driving the market.

– Another major driver for this market is the currently ongoing submarine upgrade programs. Submarines are an integral part of a nation’s naval fleet, and hence, it is essential to keep them upgraded and maintained. Many upgrading programs are going on across the world for improving the capabilities of submarines.

– The growing popularity for advanced integrated combat systems or the use in naval forces is expected to provide new opportunities for the market in the years to come.

Key Market Trends

C4ISR Segment to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The C4ISR segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. C4ISR is a combination of different technologies like C2 systems for command and control, SDR, satellites, and other portable devices for communication. Integrated C4ISR systems are gaining significant acceptance in the market, and their use is likely to increase in the next five years.C4ISR systems are now being adopted widely for maritime patrolling. SIGINT and ISR activities are also increasing in naval operations. The defence sector is also increasingly turning to SATCOM for efficient communication. Another trend in the market is the growing use of UUVs in ISR activities to perform surveillance stealthily. This is also propelling the growth of the segment.

Asia Pacific Market to Grow With the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period.

Currently, the North America region is the largest market in the naval combat systems market. The region is a prime manufacturing hub and the largest market for naval subsystems. The US is the main market in the region currently. However, the demand in the United States will be mostly replacement demand, as the equipment becomes obsolete. Thus, the growth from the region is expected to be slow. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to foresee significant growth during the forecast period, due to various conflicts and tensions in the regions. Tensions in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea are influencing the navies of the countries like India, Pakistan, China, Japan, South Korea etc., to procure advanced naval combat systems, thereby propelling the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

BAE Systems plc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, and General Dynamics Corporation are some of the prominent players in the market. Many players in the market are working together to develop advanced and innovative combat systems for various militaries around the globe. This is expected to help the technology transfer and enhance the mission capabilities due to the integration of different spheres of technologies in the end product. For instance, companies like Saab AB, BAE Systems plc., and Lockheed Martin Corporation are working together to deliver a combat system integration for the Hunter class frigates to Australia. Such partnerships are expected to help the growth of the market and simultaneously the growth of revenues for each of the players also, during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 System

5.1.1 Weapon Systems

5.1.2 Electronic Warfare

5.1.3 C4ISR

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Mexico

5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 Israel

5.2.5.3 Egypt

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 BAE Systems plc.

6.3.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.3.3 Raytheon Company

6.3.4 Thales Group

6.3.5 General Dynamics Corporation

6.3.6 Saab AB

6.3.7 L-3 Communication Systems

6.3.8 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.3.9 Safran

6.3.10 Elbit Systems Ltd.

6.3.11 Terma A/S

6.3.12 KONGSBERG*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

