Global Natural Surfactant Market Executive Summary, Introduction, Sizing, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Global Natural Surfactant Market, By Product Type (Anionic, Nonionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), By Application (Detergents, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional cleaning, and Oilfield Chemicals), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Natural Surfactant Market

The Global Natural Surfactant Market is expected to reach USD 19.3 billion by 2025, from USD 13.7 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Natural Surfactant Market

Some of the major players operating in the global natural surfactant market are DowDuPont, BASF SE, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Stepan Company, Arizona Chemical Company, Croda International Plc, Kao Corporation., Sasol, India Glycols Limited., Akzo Nobel N.V., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. SOLVAY Huntsman International LLC, Colonial Chemical, Inc.,Hanwha, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Fine Chemicals, and others.

Market Definition: Global Natural Surfactant Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the natural surfactant market in the next 8 years. Natural surfactant is a class of natural additives obtained from the organic raw materials. They are a surface active agent taken from a natural source. The natural source is either plant or animal origin and the product is produced through various processes such as distillation, extraction, precipitation, non-organic synthesis and many more.

They are also known as bio based surfactant and can be classified into 4 categories such as, anionic surfactants, amphoteric surfactants, cationic surfactants, non-ionic surfactants. They exhibit various features like functioning under extreme situations, low toxicity, based on renewable elements and bio degradable nature. They are widely applicable in detergents, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaning, oilfield chemicals, food, cosmetics, and others.

In February 2016, Air Products and Chemicals Company launched two products namely, Surfynol 107L surfactant and ZetaSperse 3800 dispersant. It helped the company to expand its offerings for formulators and enhance the company’s product portfolio. In October 2017, Clariant has launched new product GlucoPure sense, which is a renewable surfactant based on 100% renewable sunflower oil s used in hand dishwashing liquid. GlucoPure Sense addresses challenges such as irritant labelling, non-tropical ingredient sourcing, and performs better in comparison to traditional surfactants.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Stringent regulations on using conventional surfactants

Increasing consumer awareness of the usage of bio-based ingredients

These surfactants have low toxicity and are biodegradable.

Time-Consuming and expensive legislative requirements

Expensive for the development of new products

Time-consuming legal procedures for the development of new products

Market Segmentation: Global Natural Surfactant Market

The global natural surfactant market is segmented based on product type, application, and geographical segments.

Based on product type, the global natural surfactant market is segmented into anionic, non-ionic, cationic, and amphoteric.

On the basis of application, the global natural surfactant market is classified on detergents, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaning, oilfield chemicals, and others

Based on geography, the global natural surfactant market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Natural Surfactant Market

The global natural surfactant market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of natural surfactant market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Natural Surfactant Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Global Natural Surfactant Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Global Natural Surfactant Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Global Natural Surfactant Market

Chapter 4: Presenting Global Natural Surfactant Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Global Natural Surfactant Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

