Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market 2020 by Deployment Type, Components, Investment, Verticals, Market Statistics, Regional Opportunities and Future Estimations 2025

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market 2020 by Deployment Type, Components, Investment, Verticals, Market Statistics, Regional Opportunities and Future Estimations 2025March 24, 2020
The Report takes stock of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Growing demand for Low-Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) use cases across verticals is expected to drive the overall market.
Asset tracking is expected to be the fastest growing market in the NB-IoT smart application market as wireless asset tracking, sensing, and control of products would provide a round-the-clock visibility concerning the whereabouts and state of assets in the supply chain.
In 2018, the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Vodafone
China Unicom
China Telecom
AT&T
Etisalat
Telstra
Orange
Telefonica
SK Telecom
Deutsche Telekom
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Professional Services
Management Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Agricultural
Logistics
Health Care
Industrial Production
Energy, Utilities
Retail
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
