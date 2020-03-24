Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market 2020 by Deployment Type, Components, Investment, Verticals, Market Statistics, Regional Opportunities and Future Estimations 2025

The Report takes stock of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2554145

Growing demand for Low-Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) use cases across verticals is expected to drive the overall market.

Asset tracking is expected to be the fastest growing market in the NB-IoT smart application market as wireless asset tracking, sensing, and control of products would provide a round-the-clock visibility concerning the whereabouts and state of assets in the supply chain.

In 2018, the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Vodafone

China Unicom

China Telecom

AT&T

Etisalat

Telstra

Orange

Telefonica

SK Telecom

Deutsche Telekom

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Professional Services

Management Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Agricultural

Logistics

Health Care

Industrial Production

Energy, Utilities

Retail

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-narrowband-iot-nb-iot-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Professional Services

1.4.3 Management Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Agricultural

1.5.3 Logistics

1.5.4 Health Care

1.5.5 Industrial Production

1.5.6 Energy, Utilities

1.5.7 Retail

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size

2.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Key Players in China

7.3 China Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Key Players in India

10.3 India Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Vodafone

12.1.1 Vodafone Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Introduction

12.1.4 Vodafone Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Vodafone Recent Development

12.2 China Unicom

12.2.1 China Unicom Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Introduction

12.2.4 China Unicom Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 China Unicom Recent Development

12.3 China Telecom

12.3.1 China Telecom Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Introduction

12.3.4 China Telecom Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 China Telecom Recent Development

12.4 AT&T

12.4.1 AT&T Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Introduction

12.4.4 AT&T Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.5 Etisalat

12.5.1 Etisalat Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Introduction

12.5.4 Etisalat Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Etisalat Recent Development

12.6 Telstra

12.6.1 Telstra Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Introduction

12.6.4 Telstra Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Telstra Recent Development

12.7 Orange

12.7.1 Orange Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Introduction

12.7.4 Orange Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Orange Recent Development

12.8 Telefonica

12.8.1 Telefonica Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Introduction

12.8.4 Telefonica Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Telefonica Recent Development

12.9 SK Telecom

12.9.1 SK Telecom Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Introduction

12.9.4 SK Telecom Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 SK Telecom Recent Development

12.10 Deutsche Telekom

12.10.1 Deutsche Telekom Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Introduction

12.10.4 Deutsche Telekom Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2554145

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155