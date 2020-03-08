Global Nafion Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Nafion Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nafion market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Nafion market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Nafion market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Nafion Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Nafion market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global nafion market is estimated to value of over US$ 1.2 Bn in 2018, and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.5% in terms of value over the forecast period. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global nafion market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report includes PEST analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, and opportunity map analysis for in-depth understanding of the market. The nafion market report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global nafion market, their financials, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, SWOT analysis, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global nafion market is segmented on the basis of component type, application, and region/country.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Introduction:

Nafion is a sulfonated tetrafluoroethylene based fluoropolymer-copolymer. It is highly ion-conductive and it functions as a cation exchange polymer. Nafion has high mechanical strength, and excellent thermal and chemical stabilities. It is very stable at high temperatures up to 190° C and has relatively higher working temperatures as compared to other polymers.

Global Nafion Market Dynamics:

Growing end-uses is leading to rising demand for various organic polymers, including nafion. Demand for nafion in a range of end-use applications has been increasing at a significant rate, and some end-use applications include semiconductors, waste recovery, ion exchange resins, to name a few. In addition, increasing use of fuel cells for various applications such as stationary power, transportation, portable or direct methanol fuel cell, etc., is expected to fuel growth of the target market to significant extent over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing investment and funding by regulatory bodies to address rising water pollution and environmental concerns across the globe is expected to drive demand for Nafion for application in the waste recovery sector.

Furthermore, increasing use of fuel cells for various applications such as stationary power, transportation, portable or direct methanol fuel cell, etc., is expected to fuel growth of the target market to significant extent over the forecast period.

Increasing collaborations of fuel cell and electric vehicle manufacturers will provide a beneficial opportunity to manufacturers of nafion over the forecast period. Need for large-scale electrical energy storage systems to more efficiently match supply and demand is rising rapidly. Fuel cell with nafion membranes have demonstrated excellent mechanical properties, high ionic conductivity, and chemical stability. Manufacturers of fuel cells are collaborating with electric vehicle manufacturers as the market for electric vehicles is expected to grow at a significant rate over the next 10 years. Therefore, strategic collaborations of nafion manufacturers with fuel cell manufacturers are projected lucrative opportunities for players in the global market.

However, cost of nafion membrane is high, and its proton conductivity decreases at temperatures exceeding 190° C. Nafion membranes have major applications in fuel cells. In addition, fuel cells use expensive proton-conducting membranes, which are used as electrolytes in both methanol and PEM fuel cells. These membranes account for half the cost of the membrane electrolyte assembly. Moreover, availability of alternate membranes that are 50-times cheaper than nafion membrane, which is expected to restrain revenue growth of target market over the forecast period.

Analysis by Component Type:

On the basis of component type segmentation, the membrane segment is expected to contribute major revenue share to the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The membrane segment witnesses a CAGR over 8.5%. Increasing adoption of nafion market membrane, owing to its advantages such as mechanical reinforcement with enhanced chemical stability, improved membrane durability, and others are major factors expected drive revenue growth of the membrane segment over the forecast period.

Analysis by Application:

Among all the application segments, the chemical processing segment accounts for highest share in terms of revenue in the global market. Adoption of nafion is increasing in chemical processing owing to various advantages, including reduced lifetime costs/total cost of ownership (TCO), limited maintenance downtime, fewer process interruptions, consistent production quantities, and reduced lifetime energy consumption. These are major factors expected to drive revenue growth of the chemical processing segment over the forecast period.

Analysis by Region/Country:

The US market accounted for major share in terms of revenue in the global nafion market in 2017. Increasing spending on infrastructure activities and rising demand for nafion-based architectural paints from the construction sector, owing to its ability to seamlessly bond several thin-layered coats together with minimal or no blisters, and acts as a layer of protection from harsh weather conditions are major factors driving growth of the US nafion market.

Rapid urbanization, coupled with ability of nafion market batteries to meet rising demand for energy storage and generator back-up facilities for smooth functioning of industrial verticals are other factors expected to drive growth of the US nafion market to a significant extent. Moreover, rising demand for electric vehicles to reduce dependency on non-renewable energy resources in the US is a major factor further expected to fuel growth of the US nafion market over the forecast period.

The market in China is expected to witness considerable growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Rapid growth of the semiconductor industry in China is a major factor expected to support growth of the nafion market in China. For instance, according to a report published by The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), year-on-year sales of semiconductors increased by 22.1% in China in June 2018. Moreover, increasing adoption of fuel cells to power passenger vehicles, commercial buildings, homes, and even small devices such as laptop computers is expected to drive growth of the nafion market in China.

Rapid growth of the automotive industry in China, and initiatives by government in the country for production and adoption of electric vehicles is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, overall production of passenger vehicles in China was approximately 24,806,687 Units, and Units of commercial vehicles was approximately 4,208,747 in 2017.

Global nafion market segmentation:

Global nafion market Segmentation on the basis of component type:

Membrane

Dispersion

Resin

Global nafion market Segmentation on the basis of application:

Chemical Processing

Energy

Analytics & Instrumentation

Coatings

Global nafion market Segmentation on the basis of region/country:

US

Europe

China

Japan

India

South America

Southeast Asia

South Africa

Rest of the World

