Global MRI Coils Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Description

Market Overview

The global MRI Coils market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The MRI Coils market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

MRI Coils market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, MRI Coils market has been segmented into

Phased-array

Quadrature

By Application, MRI Coils has been segmented into:

Adult

Pediatric

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global MRI Coils market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level MRI Coils markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global MRI Coils market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the MRI Coils market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and MRI Coils Market Share Analysis

MRI Coils competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, MRI Coils sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the MRI Coils sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in MRI Coils are:

Aurora Imaging

Philips Healthcare

IMRIS

ESAOTE

Noras MRI

HITACHI Medical Systems Europe

Monteris Medical

Medspira

GE Healthcare

Among other players domestic and global, MRI Coils market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe MRI Coils product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of MRI Coils, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of MRI Coils in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the MRI Coils competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the MRI Coils breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, MRI Coils market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe MRI Coils sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 MRI Coils Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global MRI Coils Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Phased-array

1.2.3 Quadrature

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global MRI Coils Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Adult

1.3.3 Pediatric

1.4 Overview of Global MRI Coils Market

1.4.1 Global MRI Coils Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Aurora Imaging

2.1.1 Aurora Imaging Details

2.1.2 Aurora Imaging Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Aurora Imaging SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Aurora Imaging Product and Services

2.1.5 Aurora Imaging MRI Coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Philips Healthcare

2.2.1 Philips Healthcare Details

2.2.2 Philips Healthcare Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Philips Healthcare SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Philips Healthcare Product and Services

2.2.5 Philips Healthcare MRI Coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 IMRIS

2.3.1 IMRIS Details

2.3.2 IMRIS Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 IMRIS SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 IMRIS Product and Services

2.3.5 IMRIS MRI Coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 ESAOTE

2.4.1 ESAOTE Details

2.4.2 ESAOTE Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 ESAOTE SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 ESAOTE Product and Services

2.4.5 ESAOTE MRI Coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Noras MRI

2.5.1 Noras MRI Details

2.5.2 Noras MRI Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Noras MRI SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Noras MRI Product and Services

2.5.5 Noras MRI MRI Coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 HITACHI Medical Systems Europe

2.6.1 HITACHI Medical Systems Europe Details

2.6.2 HITACHI Medical Systems Europe Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 HITACHI Medical Systems Europe SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 HITACHI Medical Systems Europe Product and Services

2.6.5 HITACHI Medical Systems Europe MRI Coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Monteris Medical

2.7.1 Monteris Medical Details

2.7.2 Monteris Medical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Monteris Medical SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Monteris Medical Product and Services

2.7.5 Monteris Medical MRI Coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Medspira

2.8.1 Medspira Details

2.8.2 Medspira Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Medspira SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Medspira Product and Services

2.8.5 Medspira MRI Coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 GE Healthcare

2.9.1 GE Healthcare Details

2.9.2 GE Healthcare Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 GE Healthcare SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 GE Healthcare Product and Services

2.9.5 GE Healthcare MRI Coils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global MRI Coils Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global MRI Coils Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 MRI Coils Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 MRI Coils Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global MRI Coils Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global MRI Coils Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global MRI Coils Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America MRI Coils Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America MRI Coils Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America MRI Coils Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe MRI Coils Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe MRI Coils Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe MRI Coils Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific MRI Coils Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific MRI Coils Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific MRI Coils Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America MRI Coils Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America MRI Coils Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America MRI Coils Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa MRI Coils Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa MRI Coils Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa MRI Coils Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa MRI Coils Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global MRI Coils Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global MRI Coils Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global MRI Coils Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global MRI Coils Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global MRI Coils Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global MRI Coils Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global MRI Coils Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global MRI Coils Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 MRI Coils Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America MRI Coils Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe MRI Coils Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific MRI Coils Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America MRI Coils Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa MRI Coils Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 MRI Coils Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global MRI Coils Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global MRI Coils Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 MRI Coils Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global MRI Coils Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global MRI Coils Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

