Global Mothballs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027

Mothballs produce fumes which curbs the manifestation of moths, larvae, and eggs. The synthetic mothballs produce toxic fumes as they are sublime in nature and can prove toxic on exposure to children. Naphthalene mothballs and 1,4 paradichlorobenzene have potent carcinogenic properties and hence there is been an increasing demand for nontoxic natural mothballs which is moth repellant and deodorant.

The synthetic mothballs are holding the largest market in the type segment for the mothballs market. Chemical moieties such as naphthalene and 1,4 dichlorobenzene are used in manufacturing synthetic mothballs owing to its excellent physicochemical properties such as heat resistance and sublime nature that produces toxic vapors which curbs the manifestation of moths, larvae and eggs in closet, house pantry and toilets. Natural mothballs are manufactured using chemical moieties such as cedarwood oil, camphor oil, and lavender oil, which has potent moth repellent properties and produces good fragrance in closed indoor areas.

Browse the full report Mothballs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/mothballs-market

Household demand for mothballs is on a constant rise as the heated house ventilation in cold winters promotes the manifestation of moths. The huge destruction caused to costly textiles, fabrics, cereals, and grains further fortify the household demand for mothballs. The commercial demand for mothballs is increasing due to a concomitant rise in the pest management industry. The availability of mothballs as flakes, marbles, blocks, and cases provides excellent deodorization and sanitation in huge commercial spaces and retail outlets.

North America is considered the largest market for mothballs on account of the climatic conditions which produces excellent breeding grounds for gypsy moths which causes huge destruction of wooden furniture made from hardwood and conifer. Mothballs containing pheromones are currently being used in the Eastern coast of the United States to prevent the spread of gypsy moths westwards. The presence of key players such as Enoz, Boxania, Hovex, Merck Millipore, etc. further provide a positive stimulus to the mothball market growth in the region. In Europe the heated house ventilation during the cold winters provides beneficial breeding grounds for cloth moth and pantry moth which causes destruction of costly textiles, fabrics, cereals, and grains. Chemical companies and academic research institutes are collaborating for the development of natural mothballs and pheromones to curb the manifestation of moths, larvae, and eggs in closed indoor areas in the Eastern Europe region. It is expected that the Asia Pacific will register positive market growth in the forecast period on account of unhygienic sanitary conditions in the house pantry and the emergence of local players pioneering in the production of synthetic mothballs.

Chemical companies engaged in the production of mothballs are Enoz, Boxania, Hovex, Henkel Ltd., Wego Chemical Group, Merck Millipore, Sigma Aldrich, Pan Chem Corporation, Roeper GmbH, and Hangerworld Ltd.

Market Key Takeaways:

Constant rise in the manifestation of clothing moth and pantry moth due to heated house ventilation in cold winters

Increasing demand for natural mothballs owing to its non-toxic nature and availability in attractive fragrances

Mothballs are being developed by addition of pheromones to trap moths in closed indoor areas

About Atlantic Market Research

Atlantic Market Research is the largest provider of market research and consulting services.

Research and consulting services of Atlantic Market Research help businesses across the globe navigate the challenges in a rapidly growing marketplace with confidence. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver sufficient insights that drive sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Trevor Wilson

Atlantic Market Research

911 Central Ave #268

Albany, NY 12206, USA

Website: https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com

Email: [email protected]