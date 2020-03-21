GLOBAL MORTGAGE LENDER MARKET 2020 EMERGING TRENDS, GROWING DEMAND, LEADING HEALTH COMPANIES, APPLICATIONS, OVERVIEW AND REGIONAL ANALYSIS 2023

Description

A mortgage lender will then use a mortgage as security for the lending of money. A mortgage lender may also be a lender to owners of real estate, but not necessarily for its purchase. In this case they may be loaning money to a borrower for other purposes, but will still take a mortgage as security for the money loaned.

The mortgage lender is the entity that actually provides the funds to the buyer and will retain the mortgage on the property. After the mortgage is secured, the lender may sell the mortgage loan to another entity who would then becomes the mortgage holder.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mortgage Lender market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mortgage Lender business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mortgage Lender market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Mortgage Lender value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Residential

Commercial Estate

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

New house

Second-hand house

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Caliber Home Loans

loanDepot

Flagstar Bank

United Wholesale Mortgage

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Guaranteed Rate

Steams Lending

Guild Mortgage Co.

Finance of America Mortgage

PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company

HomeBridge Financial Services

Movement Mortgage

Pacific Union Financial

Plaza Home Mortgage Inc.

New American Funding

Academy Mortgage

The Money Source

CMG Financial

Home Point Financial Corp.

Eagle Home Mortgage LLC

Homestreet Bank

American Pacific Mortgage

Supreme Lending

New Penn Financial

LendUS LLC

Gateway Mortgage Group LLC

Primary Residential Mortgage Inc.

MB Financial Bank NA

Sierra Pacific Mortgage

Bay Equity Home Loans

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mortgage Lender market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mortgage Lender market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mortgage Lender players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mortgage Lender with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mortgage Lender submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Mortgage Lender Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mortgage Lender Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Mortgage Lender Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Mortgage Lender Segment by Type

2.2.1 Residential

2.2.2 Commercial Estate

2.3 Mortgage Lender Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Mortgage Lender Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Mortgage Lender Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Mortgage Lender Segment by Application

2.4.1 New house

2.4.2 Second-hand house

2.5 Mortgage Lender Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Mortgage Lender Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Mortgage Lender Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Mortgage Lender by Players

3.1 Global Mortgage Lender Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Mortgage Lender Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Mortgage Lender Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Mortgage Lender Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Mortgage Lender by Regions

4.1 Mortgage Lender Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Mortgage Lender Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Mortgage Lender Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Mortgage Lender Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Mortgage Lender Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Mortgage Lender Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Mortgage Lender Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Mortgage Lender Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Mortgage Lender Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Mortgage Lender Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Mortgage Lender Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mortgage Lender by Countries

7.2 Europe Mortgage Lender Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Mortgage Lender Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Mortgage Lender by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Mortgage Lender Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Mortgage Lender Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Mortgage Lender Market Forecast

10.1 Global Mortgage Lender Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Mortgage Lender Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Mortgage Lender Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Mortgage Lender Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Mortgage Lender Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Caliber Home Loans

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Mortgage Lender Product Offered

11.1.3 Caliber Home Loans Mortgage Lender Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Caliber Home Loans News

11.2 loanDepot

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Mortgage Lender Product Offered

11.2.3 loanDepot Mortgage Lender Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 loanDepot News

11.3 Flagstar Bank

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Mortgage Lender Product Offered

11.3.3 Flagstar Bank Mortgage Lender Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Flagstar Bank News

11.4 United Wholesale Mortgage

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Mortgage Lender Product Offered

11.4.3 United Wholesale Mortgage Mortgage Lender Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 United Wholesale Mortgage News

11.5 Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Mortgage Lender Product Offered

11.5.3 Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. Mortgage Lender Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. News

11.6 Guaranteed Rate

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Mortgage Lender Product Offered

11.6.3 Guaranteed Rate Mortgage Lender Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Guaranteed Rate News

11.7 Steams Lending

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Mortgage Lender Product Offered

11.7.3 Steams Lending Mortgage Lender Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Steams Lending News

11.8 Guild Mortgage Co.

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Mortgage Lender Product Offered

11.8.3 Guild Mortgage Co. Mortgage Lender Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Guild Mortgage Co. News

11.9 Finance of America Mortgage

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Mortgage Lender Product Offered

11.9.3 Finance of America Mortgage Mortgage Lender Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Finance of America Mortgage News

11.10 PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Mortgage Lender Product Offered

11.10.3 PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company Mortgage Lender Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company News

11.11 HomeBridge Financial Services

11.12 Movement Mortgage

11.13 Pacific Union Financial

11.14 Plaza Home Mortgage Inc.

11.15 New American Funding

11.16 Academy Mortgage

11.17 The Money Source

11.18 CMG Financial

11.19 Home Point Financial Corp.

11.20 Eagle Home Mortgage LLC

11.21 Homestreet Bank

11.22 American Pacific Mortgage

11.23 Supreme Lending

11.24 New Penn Financial

11.25 LendUS LLC

11.26 Gateway Mortgage Group LLC

11.27 Primary Residential Mortgage Inc.

11.28 MB Financial Bank NA

11.29 Sierra Pacific Mortgage

11.30 Bay Equity Home Loans

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

