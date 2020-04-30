Global Molecularly Oriented PVC Pipes Market 2019-2024

The research report on Molecularly Oriented PVC Pipes Market Gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented a aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

A new molecularly oriented PVC pipe for pressure applications is designed to be lighter, have better impact resistance and increased tensile strength

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Molecularly Oriented PVC Pipes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Molecularly Oriented PVC Pipes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Polypipe Plc (UK)

Amanco (Brazil)

National Pipe and Plastics (US)

Wavin N.V. (The Netherlands)

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China)

Egeplast A. S (Turkey)

Finolex Industries Ltd (India)

Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co Ltd (China)

Future Pipe Industries (UAE)

IPEX Inc (Canada)

Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd (Japan)

Tigre SA (Brazil)

JM Eagle Company (US)

Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

North American Specialty Products LLC (US)

Performance Pipe (US)

Pipelife International GmbH (Austria)

Plastika AS (Czech Republic)

North American Pipe Corporation (US)

Royal Building Products (US)

Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd (Japan)

Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Uponor Corp. (Finland)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile

Electronic Product

Aerospace

Architecture

