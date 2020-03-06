Global Mobile Wallet Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Mobile Wallet Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mobile Wallet market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Mobile Wallet market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Mobile Wallet market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Mobile Wallet Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Mobile Wallet market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Mobile Wallet Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global mobility as a service market is expected to value at more than US$ 45 Bn in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 31.5%. The global Mobility as a Service market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Mobility as a Service is also called as MaaS or Transportation as a Service (TaaS). It is a consumer centric model of people transportation. It is a type of on-demand and real-time platform that can include any combination of transport methods such as, taxis and car rentals/leases, car and bike sharing, and offers everything for the consumer from travel planning to payments.

Global Mobility as a Service Market: Dynamics

Increasing usage of connected on-demand transportation services and innovation in user-friendly apps used by consumers for booking rides via their phones are major factors expected to drive growth of the global Mobility as a Service market.

In addition, penetration of smartphones especially in developing countries and high-speed Internet is a key factor that are promoting growth and development of online services such as e-retail, ride-hailing, online food delivery, and others, which is another factor expected to drive growth of target market. Furthermore, increasing number of organizations and growing workforce strength, businesses that function round-the-clock, and need for security of employees (especially working women) has been resulting in rising preference and adoption of MaaS for home pick-up and drop services.

However, high capital investment requirement and robust competition between service providers in the market has led to implementation of varying and evolving marketing strategies, including discounts, cash-back, free trip, etc. This can have a negative impact on profit margins and revenue growth of players operating in the market.

New technologies such as autonomous vehicle technology or self-driving cars, which refer to cars that obtain data from their surroundings and use sensors to navigate without any human intervention are gaining focus and traction. This is expected to create lucrative revenue opportunities for major players in way of creating a consumer base of individuals with special needs, or who are unable to drive or do not want to drive.

Global Mobility as a Service Market Analysis, by Type

Currently, among the type segments, the private segment accounts for major revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The private segment is expected to register CAGR of over 30%, owing to the advancement in 5G technology, along with new generation technologies that can improve capabilities of mobile networks and support flexibility of approach for transportation services.

Global Mobility as a Service Market Analysis, by Application

Among the application segments, the 25-40 years old segment is expected to account for major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The 25-40 Years Old segment is expected to register CAGR of over 31%. This can be primarily attributed to increasing number of accidents especially among individuals of age group 25 35 years. The above 40 years old segment is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue over the next 10 years.

Global Mobility as a Service Market Analysis, by Region

Currently, the market in North America is dominating in the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of mobility as a service in the hospitality industry and airports in countries in the region is a major factor expected to drive growth of the market in North America.

The market in Europe accounts for second-highest share in terms of revenue and is expected to register lucrative growth in the near future, owing to availability of various offers by major players and redeemable coupons and codes for discounts on trips.

In addition, adoption and integration of technologically advanced platforms such as Big Data and IoT have added significant value to service providers in terms of provisioning the best-available services to customers, which in turn is expected to drive growth of the mobility as a service market in the region to a significant extent.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR in over the next 10 years. This is primarily attributed to increasing spending capacity among individuals in developing economies. Additionally, MaaS offers efficient, seamless, and hassle-free travel as well as easy payments options, and enables individuals to make payments for the entire trip beforehand, as well as offers monthly subscriptions for frequent travelers.

Global Mobility as a Service Market Segmentation:

Segmentation, by Phases:

Below 25 Years Old

25-40 Years Old

Above 40 Years Old

Segmentation, by Study Design:

Public

Private

Segmentation, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Mobile Wallet Market

American Express, Apple Inc.

Bank of America Corporation

Citigroup Inc. (Citibank)

Naspers Limited (Citrus Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd.)

Dwolla, Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated, Visa Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Key Insights Covered: Global Mobile Wallet Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Mobile Wallet industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Mobile Wallet industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Mobile Wallet industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Mobile Wallet industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Mobile Wallet industry.

Research Methodology: Global Mobile Wallet Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Mobile Wallet Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580