GLOBAL MOBILE PAYMENT TECHNOLOGY MARKET BY TYPE, APPLICATION, TRENDS, SOFTWARE, SERVICES, DEVELOPMENTS, AND INDUSTRY GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES TO 2025

Description

This report studies the global Mobile Payment Technology market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Mobile Payment Technology market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.





This report focuses on the global top players, covered

PayPal

Boku, Inc

Fortumo

AT & T

Vodafone Ltd

Bharti Airtel Ltd

Google

Apple

Microsoft Corporation





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Proximity Payment

Near field Communication (NFC)

QR Code Payment

Remote Payment

SMS-based

USSD/STK

Direct Operator Billing (Credit/debit card-based)

Digital Wallet





Market segment by Application, Mobile Payment Technology can be split into

Retail

Hospitality & Tourism

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Others





The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Mobile Payment Technology in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Payment Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Key Stakeholders

Mobile Payment Technology Manufacturers

Mobile Payment Technology Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Mobile Payment Technology Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors





Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Mobile Payment Technology market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Mobile Payment Technology

1.1 Mobile Payment Technology Market Overview

1.1.1 Mobile Payment Technology Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Mobile Payment Technology Market by Type

1.3.1 Proximity Payment

1.3.2 Near field Communication (NFC)

1.3.3 QR Code Payment

1.3.4 Remote Payment

1.3.5 SMS-based

1.3.6 USSD/STK

1.3.7 Direct Operator Billing (Credit/debit card-based)

1.3.8 Digital Wallet

1.4 Mobile Payment Technology Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Retail

1.4.2 Hospitality & Tourism

1.4.3 BFSI

1.4.4 Media & Entertainment

1.4.5 Others

Chapter Two: Global Mobile Payment Technology Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 PayPal

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Mobile Payment Technology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Boku, Inc

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Mobile Payment Technology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Fortumo

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Mobile Payment Technology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 AT & T

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Mobile Payment Technology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Vodafone Ltd

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Mobile Payment Technology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Bharti Airtel Ltd

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Mobile Payment Technology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Google

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Mobile Payment Technology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Apple

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Mobile Payment Technology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Microsoft Corporation

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Mobile Payment Technology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Mobile Payment Technology in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Mobile Payment Technology

Chapter Five: United States Mobile Payment Technology Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Mobile Payment Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Mobile Payment Technology Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Mobile Payment Technology Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Mobile Payment Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Mobile Payment Technology Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Mobile Payment Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Mobile Payment Technology Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Mobile Payment Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Mobile Payment Technology Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Mobile Payment Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Mobile Payment Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Mobile Payment Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Mobile Payment Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Mobile Payment Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Mobile Payment Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Mobile Payment Technology Market Dynamics

12.1 Mobile Payment Technology Market Opportunities

12.2 Mobile Payment Technology Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Mobile Payment Technology Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Mobile Payment Technology Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

