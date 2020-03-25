Global Mobile Handset Game Market 2020, Services, Top Companies, Opportunity Assessment, Insurers, Challenges, Risk, Revenue, Growth and Forecast 2023

A mobile game is a game played on a feature phone, smartphone/tablet, smartwatch, PDA, portable media player or graphing calculator.

The earliest known game on a mobile phone was a Tetris variant on the Hagenuk MT-2000 device from 1994.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Handset Game market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mobile Handset Game business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mobile Handset Game market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2363391

This study considers the Mobile Handset Game value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Common Limits of Mobile Games

Location-Based Mobile Games

Multipurpose Games

Multiplayer Mobile Games

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Smart Phone

Feature Phone

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Supercell

Niantic

Tencent

NetEase

Netmarble

King Digital

EA Mobile

Mixi

Gungho Online

Nintendo

Jam City

Sony

Peak Games

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Handset Game market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Mobile Handset Game market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Handset Game players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Handset Game with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mobile Handset Game submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-mobile-handset-game-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Mobile Handset Game Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mobile Handset Game Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Mobile Handset Game Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Mobile Handset Game Segment by Type

2.2.1 Common Limits of Mobile Games

2.2.2 Location-Based Mobile Games

2.2.3 Augmented Reality Games

2.2.4 Multipurpose Games

2.2.5 Multiplayer Mobile Games

2.3 Mobile Handset Game Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Mobile Handset Game Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Mobile Handset Game Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Mobile Handset Game Segment by Application

2.4.1 Smart Phone

2.4.2 Feature Phone

2.5 Mobile Handset Game Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Mobile Handset Game Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Mobile Handset Game Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Mobile Handset Game by Players

3.1 Global Mobile Handset Game Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Mobile Handset Game Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Handset Game Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Mobile Handset Game Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Mobile Handset Game by Regions

4.1 Mobile Handset Game Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Mobile Handset Game Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Mobile Handset Game Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Mobile Handset Game Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Mobile Handset Game Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Mobile Handset Game Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Mobile Handset Game Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Mobile Handset Game Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Mobile Handset Game Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Mobile Handset Game Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Mobile Handset Game Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mobile Handset Game by Countries

7.2 Europe Mobile Handset Game Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Mobile Handset Game Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Handset Game by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Handset Game Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Handset Game Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Mobile Handset Game Market Forecast

10.1 Global Mobile Handset Game Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Mobile Handset Game Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Mobile Handset Game Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Mobile Handset Game Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Mobile Handset Game Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Supercell

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Mobile Handset Game Product Offered

11.1.3 Supercell Mobile Handset Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Supercell News

11.2 Niantic

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Mobile Handset Game Product Offered

11.2.3 Niantic Mobile Handset Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Niantic News

11.3 Tencent

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Mobile Handset Game Product Offered

11.3.3 Tencent Mobile Handset Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Tencent News

11.4 NetEase

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Mobile Handset Game Product Offered

11.4.3 NetEase Mobile Handset Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 NetEase News

11.5 Netmarble

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Mobile Handset Game Product Offered

11.5.3 Netmarble Mobile Handset Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Netmarble News

11.6 King Digital

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Mobile Handset Game Product Offered

11.6.3 King Digital Mobile Handset Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 King Digital News

11.7 EA Mobile

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Mobile Handset Game Product Offered

11.7.3 EA Mobile Mobile Handset Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 EA Mobile News

11.8 Mixi

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Mobile Handset Game Product Offered

11.8.3 Mixi Mobile Handset Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Mixi News

11.9 Gungho Online

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Mobile Handset Game Product Offered

11.9.3 Gungho Online Mobile Handset Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Gungho Online News

11.10 Nintendo

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Mobile Handset Game Product Offered

11.10.3 Nintendo Mobile Handset Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Nintendo News

11.11 Jam City

11.12 Sony

11.13 Peak Games

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2363391

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155