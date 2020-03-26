Global Mobile Edge Computing Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

Global Mobile Edge Computing Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 37% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). The advancement in the mobile-edge computing will help application developers and content providers via cloud-computing capabilities across the IT service environment at the edge of the mobile network, which is characterized by ultra-low latency and high bandwidth along with real-time access to radio network information that can be leveraged by applications.

– Enterprises are primarily focusing on optimizing and densifying their RAN, to enhance user experience and better utilize the bandwidth, through the MEC technology that allows operators to optimize the traffic within the prevailing radio conditions, thereby enhancing the service quality, and improving the network efficiency.

– Mobile operators play an important role in the networking of edge processing devices via 5G, particularly across the smart city initiatives, due to the presence of large numbers of device users, as well as their ownership of mobile spectrum, thereby driving the market.

– The rise in the mobile edge computing is expected to fueled by continued advancements in machine learning and AI algorithms thereby driving the applications of Big Data analytics and complex real-time analysis at the edge of the networks.

Scope of the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market Report

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) is evolving with integrated cloud services and resources that are closer to the user proximity, that can leverage over the available resources in the edge networks. The MEC platform aims to enable the billions of connected mobile devices to execute the real-time compute-intensive applications directly at the network edge. It allows software applications to tap into local content thereby accessing the real-time information about local-access network conditions. By deploying various services and caching content at the network edge, Mobile core networks are alleviated of further congestion and can efficiently serve local purposes.

Key Market Trends

Telecommunication Sector is Gaining Traction Due to Emergence of 5G Network

– Telecommunications is one of the fastest evolving industries in the global market, which is currently in the process of upgrading its infrastructure to prepare for the 5G transition, that makes it a suitable time for telecom end-users to invest in the mobile edge computing resources.

– With the rise in an enormous amount of data, generated from millions of subscribers streaming terabytes of videos, music, and social networking every day, enterprises are facing high network load and increasing demand for network bandwidth is expected to cater by the increase in the spectrum bandwith along with ultra-low latency rate.

– Due to the aforementioned applications, enterprises across industries have expressed interest over the adoption of mobile edge computing. For instance, Dropbox, the file storage and sharing company, has developed its own mobile edge network to deliver better connectivity and faster file access, in order to enhance its service capabilities to customerrs.

Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period

– The growth in the Asia-Pacific mobile edge computing market is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of smart devices such as smartphone, tablets., across multiple end-user segments.

– The surge in data across the region was due to the rapid emergence of urban population and adoption of e-commerce, that makes the region to further strengthen its infrastructure. Further, Cisco’s report stated that this region had the lowest average fixed latency for cloud, at 21 ms.

– Furthermore, the increase in government initiative across Asian countries such as India, China, Japan is also contributing to the growth of the mobile edge computing market, across the region.

Competitive Landscape

The mobile edge computing market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. Some of the players are expected to dominate the market in terms of market share. However, with the enhancement in the network bandwidth due to the 5G services, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.

– September 2019 – SK Telecom and Microsoft today held a press conference to announce their plans to deliver 5G-based cloud gaming in Korea. Project xCloud is Microsoft’s game streaming technology that allows gamers to play games on mobile devices while connected to the internet. Supported by SK Telecom’s 5G network, which is marked by super-fast speed and ultra-low latency, cloud gaming services can offer a more immersive and seamless experience to gamers.

– February 2019 – Saguna announced the company’s multi-access edge computing (MEC) solution where the Saguna Edge Cloud, is in production with tier one mobile operators, with the help of which enterprises can migrate their low-latency, high-bandwidth, secure data processing applications across the on-premise edge cloud environment.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

– Nokia Corporation

– Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

– Saguna Networks Ltd.

– AT&T Inc.

– Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

– ADLINK Technology Inc.

– SMART Embedded Computing (Artesyn Embedded Technologies)

– ZephyrTel Inc. (ESW Capital Group Company)

– Quortus Limited

