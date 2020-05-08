Global Mobile Device Management Market 2019-2023 Industry Analysis by TOP Leader- Microsoft, IBM, Cisco Systems, CA Technologies, Telstra, Airwatch, Apple, Citrix Systems, RIM Holdings, Symantec, Mobile Iron, SOTI, Absolute Software, SAP, 2X Parallels

Mobile device management (MDM) is used for the administration of mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablet computers, laptops and desktop computers. MDM is usually implemented with the use of a third party product that has management features for particular vendors of mobile devices. MDM primarily deals with corporate data segregation, securing emails, securing corporate documents on devices, enforcing corporate policies, integrating and managing mobile devices including laptops and handhelds of various categories.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Mobile Device Management（MDM） in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Growing consumer electronics, increasing the comfort level of companies with cloud-based services and increasing usage of smart phones & tablets are some of the key factors propelling the market growth.

The worldwide market for Mobile Device Management（MDM） is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Industry is spread across 137 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Report Coverage:

Top Manufactures/vendors of Mobile Device Management (MDM) market:

Microsoft

IBM

Cisco Systems

CA Technologies

Telstra

Airwatch

Apple

Citrix Systems

…

Based on Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

Based on Application:

Government And Public Sector

Transportation And Logistics

Retail And Consumer Goods

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

IT And Telecommunication

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing And Automotive

Media And Entertainment

Others

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Device Management (MDM). Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

what does Report Include?

Historic Data: What was the Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market data (Size, competition, company share, YoY growth rate, etc.) from 2013 to 2018

Current Market Status: A comprehensive analysis of current market Size, trends, growth drivers, industry pitfalls, challenges and opportunities for players

Market Forecast: Report will comment and provide details about market growth and forecast till year 2023.

Customization: We can provide following things 1) On request more company profiles (competitors) 2) Data about particular country or region 3) We will incorporate the same with no additional cost (Post conducting feasibility).

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Mobile Device Management（MDM） market.

Chapter 1, to describe Mobile Device Management（MDM） Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Mobile Device Management（MDM）, with sales, revenue, and price of Mobile Device Management（MDM）, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Mobile Device Management（MDM）, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Mobile Device Management（MDM） market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mobile Device Management（MDM） sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

