GLOBAL MOBILE BACKHAUL AND FRONTHAUL MARKET 2020 BUSINESS STRATEGIES, GROWING DEMAND, TRENDS ANALYSIS, KEY DEVELOPMENTS AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK 2023

Mobile Fronthaul:

The mobile front end interfacing part of the cellular network is known as mobile fronthaul. It consists of Base Station or NB towers equipped with RRHs (Remote Radio Head) referred as small cells.

Mobile Backhaul:

The back end part of cellular network which connects fronthaul with voice/data circuits is known as Mobile backhaul. It houses COs (Central Offices) and BBUs (Baseband Units) as well as IP MPLS network along with IP routers.

• The mobile fronthaul and mobile backhaul are connected using optical fiber which transfer information at the rate of 10 Gbps.

• With advancement in multi-antenna array technologies, DU housing 128 antenna elements (64 transmitters and 64 receivers) can communicate with CU of backhaul at the speed of about 320 Gpbs as defined in CPRI standard.

Overall, the Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment. The Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market is currently in a phase of transition as mobile operators seek to address increasing mobile traffic demands amidst economic uncertainties. This paradigm shift is bringing new challenges and opportunities to Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul vendors.

United States is estimated to have the largest country-wise market size of $2444.18 million in 2018, while APAC is forecast to have the largest region-wise market size. Asia Pacific (APAC) includes major economies, such as India, China, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia, which are rapidly deploying the 5G solution.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market will register a 19.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 26550 million by 2024, from US$ 10960 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Mobile Backhaul

Mobile Fronthaul

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Telecommunications

Networking

Government

Enterprises

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cisco

Nokia Networks(Alcatel-Lucent)

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Broadcom

Ciena

Fujitsu

Infinera

Omnitron Systems

ZTE

LS Networks

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Segment by Type

2.2.1 Mobile Backhaul

2.2.2 Mobile Fronthaul

2.3 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Segment by Application

2.4.1 Telecommunications

2.4.2 Networking

2.4.3 Government

2.4.4 Enterprises

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul by Players

3.1 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul by Regions

4.1 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul by Countries

7.2 Europe Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Forecast

10.1 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cisco

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Product Offered

11.1.3 Cisco Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cisco News

11.2 Nokia Networks(Alcatel-Lucent)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Product Offered

11.2.3 Nokia Networks(Alcatel-Lucent) Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Nokia Networks(Alcatel-Lucent) News

11.3 Ericsson

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Product Offered

11.3.3 Ericsson Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Ericsson News

11.4 Huawei Technologies

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Product Offered

11.4.3 Huawei Technologies Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Huawei Technologies News

11.5 Broadcom

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Product Offered

11.5.3 Broadcom Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Broadcom News

11.6 Ciena

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Product Offered

11.6.3 Ciena Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Ciena News

11.7 Fujitsu

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Product Offered

11.7.3 Fujitsu Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Fujitsu News

11.8 Infinera

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Product Offered

11.8.3 Infinera Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Infinera News

11.9 Omnitron Systems

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Product Offered

11.9.3 Omnitron Systems Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Omnitron Systems News

11.10 ZTE

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Product Offered

11.10.3 ZTE Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 ZTE News

11.11 LS Networks

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

