Global Mobile Accelerator Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Mobile Accelerator Market was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 13.92 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 32.34%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). The increase in the need for a reduction in costs will drive the market.

– The mobile accelerator has transformed businesses and equipped them to adapt to the digital environment by vesting them with the power to modify their business applications at their will, without the need to acquire the skill sets of programming.

– The mobile accelerator market is primarily driven by the increased need for enhanced customer experience, coupled with the cheap cost to retain a customer.

– Increasing mobile traffic mobile marketing is another reason that may fuel the growth of this market, as 51% of the digital ads budget was spent on mobile.

– The challenge faced by the mobile accelerator market is that in order to generate revenue, the data is shared with the third party vendors, thus, putting the consumers’ data at risk.

Scope of the Global Mobile Accelerator Market Report

The mobile accelerator is a service which gives a platform for mobile application development. It could be cloud-based that allows anyone to quickly create, test, and publish sophisticated cross-platform mobile apps. The major application of a mobile accelerator would be in a ming application, social networking applications, and music and messaging applications, among others.

Key Market Trends

Application in Social Networking Applications will Drive the Market

– A steady decline in the effectiveness of traditional advertising campaigns, coupled with rising social media usage, have prompted businesses to adopt a more data-oriented approach for their marketing strategies. The emergence of social media analytics has transformed the way marketing campaigns are planned and carried out in the present day.

– Moreover, due to this increment in social media networking, the demand for social media applications have increased, marketers have started using social media for ads also, 32% of the budget is specifically for that only in 2018. Leading to the production of ads will increase the demand for social media applications which will hence drive the market in the forecast period.

– Social networks such as Facebook, which have targeted users they are offering through paid solutions to businesses, wherein location, demographics, and end-device information of consumers are made available for businesses to reach out to the targeted section of consumers. As mobile accelerators enable that customization, without the need for expertise in those technologies, it has a broad scope in the segment.

Asia-Pacific Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region

– Asia-Pacific has many opportunities in the mobile accelerator market. The region currently has 565 active tech hubs out of which more than 250 are in India alone.

– Regulatory policies in the region, readily available inexpensive skilled labor is making lucrative not only for startups but also for major multinationals as they are heavily in the region across several industry verticals.

– As almost every startup has mobile applications in its ecosystem, this can create a wide range of opportunities for the mobile accelerator market.

– The increasing internet and smartphone penetration in the region can also be a major contributor to mobile accelerators.

Competitive Landscape

The major players include Akamai Technologies Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Flash Networks Inc., Flash Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, F5 Networks Inc., Riverbed Technologies Inc., Rockstart Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Mobidia Technology Inc., and Ascom Holding AG, among others. The market is fragmented with many players striving to achieve a significant hold in the market.

– July 2018 – Radisys Corporation launched an open business accelerator for telecom providers. Together, Radisys and its selected partners will build joint solutions that leverage Radisys’ software and services integrated with its partners’ solutions, delivering best-of-breed solutions to service providers that enable them to accelerate their time-to-market.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Mobile Traffic and Mobile Marketing Trends

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Security Challenges as the Data is shared with Third-party Vendors

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Device

5.1.1 Smartphones

5.1.2 Tablets

5.1.3 Other Devices

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Content/Web Applications

5.2.2 Content Delivery Network Acceleration

5.2.3 WAN Optimization

5.2.4 Mobile Application Accelerator

5.2.5 Device/User End Acceleration

5.2.6 Other Types

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Gaming Applications

5.3.2 M-Commerce Applications

5.3.3 Location-based Service Applications

5.3.4 Social Networking Applications

5.3.5 Music and Messaging Applications

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Akamai Technologies Inc.

6.1.2 Qualcomm Inc.

6.1.3 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

6.1.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.5 F5 Networks Inc.

6.1.6 Juniper Networks Inc.

6.1.7 Riverbed Technologies Inc.

6.1.8 Ascom Holding AG

6.1.9 Rockstart Inc.

6.1.10 Flash Networks Inc.

6.1.11 Mobidia Technology Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

