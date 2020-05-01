Global Mixed-Mode Chromatography Resin Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024

Global Mixed-Mode Chromatography Resin market is a new report published by Research Trades in an effort

to reveal not only the prominent but also the equally essential underlying aspects of this industry. It

elaborates on the resources, consumer perspective towards the industry and the shortcomings of the

current market situation. It highlights the popular trends and technological advances and explains the

upcoming prospects of the industry.

The report provides vital information regarding the dominant key players in the market that aids the

reader in the study of the various techniques and processes responsible for their success. The statistics

provide an overview of the specific role of these companies in the evolution of this market. It gives

sufficient data to determine the appropriate approach to the current and approaching proceedings in

the market. It offers its readers the ongoing and forthcoming trends along with the drivers, restraints,

and opportunities of the industry. It also throws light on the persistent factors in the market as they play

a significant role in building foundation of a business strategy.

The Global Mixed-Mode Chromatography Resin market is evolving rapidly due to its prominent features such as

Top Leading Vendors and Segmentations (Types, Applications, End-Uers). The demand for these products

and services is gaining popularity in regions like North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia,

and India.

To summarize, the report offers an elaborated outlook on the ups and downs of the market and the

factors that are responsible for the same.

Mixed-mode chromatography resin refers to the interactions or mixed-mode media used in this chromatographic method. Mixed-mode chromatography materials contain ligands of multimodal functionality that allow protein adsorption by a combination of ionic interactions, hydrogen bonds, and/or hydrophobic interactions. Complex mixtures like fermentation supernatants or cell lysates can be applied directly at relatively high conductivity, and elution is usually achieved by electrostatic charge repulsion.

Scope of the Report:

In 2015, the global mixed-mode chromatography resin production market is led by Europe; USA is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of mixed-mode chromatography resin are concentrated in Europe (Pall) and USA. Pall is the world leader, holding 50.5% production market share in 2015. Currently, the US is the world’s largest consumer market. US hold 45.82% share of the global consumption market.

Mixed-mode chromatography resin downstream is wide and recently mixed-mode chromatography resin has acquired increasing significance in various fields of monoclonal antibodies, non-antibody protein, polyclonal antibodies and others. Globally, the mixed-mode chromatography resin market is mainly driven by growing demand for monoclonal antibodies.

Manufacturers from US and EU are the major leaders in the international market of mixed-mode chromatography resin. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. Currently, there is no manufacturer on the Chinese market. With the development of Chinese mixed-mode chromatography resin production technology, the possibility to enter the global market is increasing.

The worldwide market for Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.6% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Pall Corporation

GE Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Tosoh Corporation

Merck

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ion Exchange-Hydrophobic Type

Hydroxyapatite Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Monoclonal Antibodies

Non-antibody Protein

Polyclonal Antibodies

Others

