Global Milk Protein Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Milk Protein Market: With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Milk Protein market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Milk Protein market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Milk Protein market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Milk Protein Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Milk Protein market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Milk Protein Market by Form (Liquid, and Dry), By Application (Dairy Products, Sports Nutrition, Infant Formula, Personal Care, and Cosmetics and Others) and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global milk protein market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global milk protein market is projected to be US$ 9,214.8 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 15,384.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Milk proteins are obtained from filtered milk and primarily derived from whey and casein proteins. The formulation of milk proteins is done in such a way that it preserves the proteins in pure form and closest to its natural state. Milk proteins are predominantly extracted from casein and whey protein, which are primary ingredients of milk. The extracted milk proteins are an excellent source of calcium, low in fat and high in branch chain amino acid. Moreover, carbohydrates and fat are removed during the purification process, and milk protein concentrate is formed. Milk protein isolates and milk protein concentrates are high-quality proteins found in milk. Also, milk proteins aid in maintaining cholesterol level, provide anti-cancer properties, and several nutritional benefits. Besides, these are also helpful in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, lowering the risk of asthma, and maintains blood pressure level.

Global milk protein market is expected to experience steady growth during the forecasted period. Growing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements will provide impetus to the growth of the milk protein market. However, innovation in plant-based proteins such as soy milk is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Also, the rising application of milk proteins in medication and healthcare sector is expected to provide a new opportunity for milk protein manufactures.

Global Milk Protein Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Increasing popularity and consumption of dairy products across the globe is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global milk protein market. Growing consumer preference, particularly of youngsters towards sports nutrition products is also aiding demand for milk proteins significantly

Also, adoption of milk proteins in weight management products, clinical and medical nutrition, meal replacement products, etc. is likely to impact the growth of the global milk protein market in the coming years.

Moreover, Healthy growth in consumer disposable income has led to rising demand for healthy and organic products in the market, which is indirectly increasing the demand for milk protein products market. Moreover, wide application of milk proteins in food and beverages, healthcare and FMCG industry is also propelling the demand for the target market

However, lactose intolerant individuals cannot consume milk products, which is another major factor that is expected to challenge the demand for milk protein and its products over the forecast period. Moreover, plant-based proteins serve as a substitute for milk proteins which is another factor expected to slow down the growth rate of the target market

Global Milk Protein Market by Form, 2018

On the basis of form type, the market is segmented liquid and dry. The dry segment accounts for the majority share in the global milk protein market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. APAC accounts majority share in the global milk protein market.

The research report on the global milk protein market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Arla Foods amba, Amco Protein, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Saputo Inc., Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V., Glanbia PLC, Hoogwegt Groep B.V., Kerry Group plc, Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH and other key players.

Key Market Segments

Type

Drying Type

Liquid Type

Application

Sports Nutrition

Infant Formula

Dairy Products

Key Market Players included in the report:

Arla Foods amba

Amco Protein

Groupe Lactalis S.A.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Saputo Inc.

Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V.

Glanbia PLC

Hoogwegt Groep B.V.

Kerry Group plc

Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH

Key Insights Covered: Global Milk Protein Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Milk Protein industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Milk Protein industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Milk Protein industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Milk Protein industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Milk Protein industry.

Research Methodology: Global Milk Protein Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

