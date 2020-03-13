Global Military Trainer Aircraft Market-Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The military trainer aircraft market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The growing emphasis on training of fighter pilots on advanced trainer aircraft shall lead to the growth of the military trainer aircraft market.

– On the other hand, the increasing cost of manufacturing military trainer aircraft shall pose as a major restraint for the market.

– Currently, the ongoing trend has shifted from the development of heavier trainer aircraft to light trainer aircraft. Various companies are now focused on the development of light trainer aircraft with advanced capabilities.

– Technological advancement shall lead to countries worldwide replacing their aging military trainer with new light trainer aircraft and this shall propel growth in the near future.

Scope of the Report

A trainer aircraft is a type of aircraft which is designed to provide flight training to the pilots and aircrews. These trainer aircraft are equipped with additional features which include simplified cockpit arrangement, and tandem flight controls among other safety features. The military trainer aircraft are equipped with specific features catering to the defense capabilities of the aircraft. Analysis based on aircraft type has also been provided in the report.

Key Market Trends

Fixed-wing Aircraft Segment is Projected to Register Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Currently, Fixed-wing aircraft has the highest share of all the segments. The increasing number of developments in terms of fixed-wing military trainer aircraft and the growing number of trainer programs shall lead to the growth of the segment. Moreover, the introduction of various new fighter aircraft by manufacturers worldwide shall lead to countries needing trainer aircraft in order to train their pilots. China, in 2018, flew their military trainer aircraft which had been derived from the Diamond DART0450 aircraft. The TA-20 aircraft is a joint venture development between China Electronics Technology Corporation (CETC) and Wuhu Diamond Aircraft Manufacturing Company. Additionally, the United States Air Force (USAF) awarded The Boeing Company a contract of USD 9.2 billion for manufacturing 351 Advanced Pilot Training (APT T-X) aircraft and 46 Ground-Based Training Systems (GBTS) to replace the existing fleet of T-38C jet trainers. In addition, India is in line to conduct the first flight for the homegrown HTT 40 basic trainer aircraft. The prototype aircraft after their testing operations shall be used for the first stage training for all flying cadets. India, currently, relies on the Pilatus PC7 MK2 trainer that had been purchased after the grounding of the older fleet of HPT 32 trainers. The introduction of the new trainer aircraft in the Indian Air Force shall enable the pilots to have better training experience. Thus, upcoming developments shall increase the focus on this segment, and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

North America will Continue to Hold a Major Share in the Military Trainer Aircraft Market between 2019 and 2024

In the military trainer aircraft market, North America is generating the highest revenue at present. The North American region is witnessing significant developments related to military trainer aircraft. New technical solutions and the application of modern technologies have led to the introduction of various combat aircraft configurations with a significant improvement in reliability, flight performance and operational performance through the creation of new features that enhance the ability to integrate sensors and process information. The United States is engaged in the development of new hi-tech fighter jets and are currently in plans to replace their aging trainer aircraft and procure newer generation of trainer aircraft in order to train their pilots. Currently, Boeing T-X aircraft is a new advanced pilot training system which is being offered by Boeing in partnership with Saab for the T-X advanced pilot training program of the US Air Force (USAF). The T-X aircraft is intended to replace the aging T-38 trainer fleet of the United States Air Force (USAF). In 2018, Aero Vodochody, a Czech aircraft manufacturer and Israel Aerospace Industries have entered into a partnership to pitch variants of the L-159 and L-39NG jets to the US Air Force and Marine Corps as light attack platforms. In partnership with IAI, Aero shall offer the USAF a multi-mission aircraft with the best available technology thus increasing the potential of the US Air Force. The increasing number of deliveries of fighter aircraft shall lead to the US procuring the increasing amount of trainer aircraft. Additionally, Airbus helicopter has also reported that they shall be introducing the versatile and market-leading H135 aircraft as the future training helicopter for the US Navy at the Naval Helicopter Association’s Fleet Fly-in at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Pensacola, Florida in October 2019. Airbus pilots shall also conduct orientation flights with US Navy pilots and other stakeholders to demonstrate the capabilities of the H135 trainer aircraft. Additionally, the helicopter has also been equipped with the most advanced technologies available like 4-axis autopilot and One Engine Inoperable (OEI) training mode. The H135 trainer aircraft shall provide future pilots with an ideal platform for training missions, conducted over water and in reduced visibility. Thus, various ongoing developments shall lead to a growth of military trainer aircraft in the North American region in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

Major players such as Irkut Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., and Embraer SA hold significant market share as of December 2018. The market for military trainer aircraft is highly fragmented. Various initiatives, as well as product innovations, which are being undertaken by various companies, have led them to strengthen their presence in the market. In 2018, the partnership with Boeing and Saab reported winning of a USD 9.2 billion contract for developing the next generation of training jet for the US Air Force. The indefinite-delivery contract shall enable the US Air Force to procure 351 T-X trainer aircraft from Boeing.

