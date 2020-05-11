Global Military Rotorcraft Market Analysis, Top Companies, Industry Outlook, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Market Overview

The military rotorcraft market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

– Several countries around the world have increased their defense spending for strengthening their border security and also for the procurement of advanced weapons and technologies. This may help the growth of the military rotorcraft market in the years to come.

– Recent unrest and political tensions between countries like India, Pakistan, and China, the testing of nuclear weapons by North Korea, and the incidents like the unrest in Syria, have forced the neighboring nations to strengthen their armed forces. In this regard, the procurement of aerial vehicles like the rotorcraft has grown over the years, as the weapons fired aerially can be more effective and lethal and will have a higher range of operation.

– Advancement in aircraft technologies, the necessity for the replacement of aging rotorcraft, and the increase in disasters in recent times are some of the driving factors for the use of military rotorcraft.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3585711

Scope of the Report

The study includes all types of manned rotorcraft (or helicopters) used for military purposes. In segmentation by type, the other types segment includes rotorcraft used as reconnaissance helicopters, training helicopters and maritime helicopters, among others. Furthermore, the report covers the following aspects:

Key Market Trends

Attack helicopter segment to dominate the market

Currently, the attack helicopter segment has the highest market share out of all the segments, due to the procurement of attack helicopters on a large scale around the world. However, the other types segment, which includes rotorcraft used for several purposes like the reconnaissance, training, observation, and maritime purposes, is projected for a high growth rate, due to the increasing usage of the rotorcraft for many support purposes.

North America to have the highest market share

North America, at present, has the highest market share in the military rotorcraft market. The United States has the largest number of military rotorcraft in the world and is constantly procuring new military rotorcraft every year in huge quantities. Furthermore, through Foreign Military Sales (FMS), the United States sells its military rotorcraft on a large scale to countries across the world. However, during the forecast period, the revenues from Asia-Pacific are expected to increase with a higher growth rate than North America. The revenues from Asia-Pacific are driven by the high demand from the countries in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Russian Helicopters, Lockheed Martin Corporation, the Boeing Company, Textron Inc., and Leonardo SpA are some of the prominent players in the market at present. There have been many partnerships in recent times for the production of advanced military rotorcrafts. In December 2018, Sikorsky (Lockheed Martin Corporation) and Boeing unveiled the first look at the “Defiant helicopter”, which is one of two designs competing under the US Army’s joint multi-role technology demonstrator program. The first flight would be delayed until 2019. The ongoing partnerships are expected to bring new and advanced rotorcraft models into the limelight in the years to come, thereby helping the partner companies to grab new contracts and increase their market share.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/military-rotorcraft-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Attack helicopters

5.1.2 Transport helicopters

5.1.3 Multi-mission helicopters

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 India

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Mexico

5.2.4.2 Brazil

5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 UAE

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle-East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Russian Helicopters

6.4.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.3 The Boeing Company

6.4.4 Textron Inc.

6.4.5 Airbus SE

6.4.6 Leonardo SpA

6.4.7 Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd

6.4.8 Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation

6.4.9 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

6.4.10 MD Helicopters Inc.

6.4.11 Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

6.4.12 Helibras*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3585711

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155