Global Military Aviation MRO Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The Military Aviation MRO market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 6%, during the forecast period.

– The need for increasing the time between overhaul and reducing the maintenance costs is demanding technological integration in the MRO activities, providing growth opportunities to the market.

– The increasing number of military aircraft crashes has made the militaries to focus more on the periodic maintenance of the fleet. This, in turn, is helping the military aviation MRO to grow.

– Technology advancement is rapid in the aviation sector. As countries try to maintain and modernize their fleet, several upgrade contracts are being signed with MRO facilities which are propelling the growth of the military aviation MRO market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586447

Scope of the Report

MRO, or Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul includes all the services, which are conducted, in order to assure the safety and the airworthiness of the aircraft. MRO activities include routine check-ups of the aircraft, as well as a complete overhaul of the engine.

Key Market Trends

Engine MRO Segment to Dominate the Market in the Years to Come.

Engine MRO is an extremely important part of MRO and also the most expensive one. The increasing complexity of the engine parts and the increased number of military aircraft crashes due to engine failures have made the militaries to focus on frequent engine maintenance and periodic checks. Also, the engine is one of the components of the aircraft which has to be maintained regularly irrespective of whether it is flying or on the ground. All these factors are expected to increase the revenues for the engine segment in the years to come, making this segment to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

North America will Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Currently, North America has the highest military aircraft fleet in the world, with the US having more than 13,000 military aircraft alone. The aging aircraft fleet of the country, coupled with various initiatives taken by the government to upgrade their military aircraft, will be the key growth drivers for the North America region’s market growth. The high military spending of the US will help the market in this regard. The US is planning to achieve 80% readiness rate for all military aircraft in the near future. Such initiatives are expected to propel the growth of MRO activities in the near future. Thus, the region is expected to show growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

BAE Systems plc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Saab AB, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Pratt & Whitney are some of the major players in the market. The market is currently fragmented, with many local and global providers for MRO services around the world. Strategic partnerships between the players will help them gain more contracts and thereby expand their reach to untapped markets in the long run. Technological integration will be helpful for the players to attract new customers by reducing their maintenance costs. As most of the MRO contracts are of the long run, it is a time taking process for new players to establish themselves in the market by competing with the existing ones.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/military-aviation-mro-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 MRO Type

5.1.1 Engine MRO

5.1.2 Components MRO

5.1.3 Interior MRO

5.1.4 Airframe MRO

5.1.5 Modifications MRO

5.1.6 Field Maintenance

5.2 Aircraft Type

5.2.1 Fixed-wing Aircraft

5.2.2 Rotorcraft

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Mexico

5.3.4.2 Brazil

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Qatar

5.3.5.4 Egypt

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 The Boeing Company

6.4.2 BAE Systems plc

6.4.3 Elbit Systems Ltd.

6.4.4 Saab AB

6.4.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.6 General Atomics

6.4.7 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.8 DynCorp International

6.4.9 Pratt & Whitney

6.4.10 Rolls Royce plc

6.4.11 AAR Corporation

6.4.12 StandardAero

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586447

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155