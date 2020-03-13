Global Military Aircraft Simulation and Training Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The military aircraft simulation and training market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 2.5% during the forecast period.

– The increasing military aircraft fleet of the countries around the world is generating demand for trained and qualified pilots to operate them. This increasing need for trained pilots is propelling the growth of military aircraft simulation and training market during the forecast period.

– Development of new and advanced aircraft along with an increase in the cost involved in real-time pilot training for these advanced aircraft are other main factors supporting the growth of the market

Scope of the Report

Flight simulators artificially recreate the environment for pilot training purposes. They not only deliver the knowledge of flying, but also provide the pilot experience of reacting under emergency situations. Based on the type of simulator, the market is segmented into full flight simulator (FFS), flight training devices (FTD) and other simulators. The other simulators include fixed base simulators, computer-based simulators, cockpit procedures trainer (CPT), and part task trainer (PTT).

Key Market Trends

Fixed-wing Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The fixed-wing segment is currently dominating the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the development and procurement of new aircraft models by the armed forces around the world. Governments are partnering with simulator and training providers to grow hand in hand. Technology advancement in AI (Artificial Intelligence) is becoming a significant facet of training in coming future. Also, new aircraft development programs by the OEMs are another propelling factor supporting the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth in military spending of the Asia Pacific countries is the major driving factor for its highest growth in the military aircraft market. Currently, this region is in the midst of political and territorial issue, which is generating demand for aircraft and UAVs for border surveillance and protection. Also, the countries are investing in the integration of the latest technologies to improve the effectiveness of the training. The innovation and need for advanced aircraft simulators is generating demand for military aircraft training and simulation in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the few prominent players in the military aircraft simulation and training market are CAE Inc., FlightSafety International, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Textron Inc. (TRU Simulation + Training). The leading training and simulation manufacturers have experienced strong revenue growth in the past few years and this growth is expected to increase with a continuous need for simulators as a way to reduce costs and improve the readiness of military pilots. Also, the development of new simulation and training devices will help them increase their market presence.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Simulator Type

5.1.1 Full Flight Simulator (FFS)

5.1.2 Flight Training Devices (FTD)

5.1.3 Other Simulators

5.2 Aircraft Type

5.2.1 Rotorcraft

5.2.2 Fixed-wing

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 L3 Technologies Inc.

6.2.2 Collins Aerospace

6.2.3 BAE Systems plc

6.2.4 The Boeing Company

6.2.5 CACI International, Inc.

6.2.6 CAE Inc.

6.2.7 MERLIN SIMULATION, INC.

6.2.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.2.9 Thales Group

6.2.10 Textron Inc. (TRU Simulation + Training)

6.2.11 Rheinmetall AG

6.2.12 Northrop Grumman Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

