GLOBAL MILITARY AIRCRAFT MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY SIZE, COMPETITIVE-LANDSCAPE, APPLICATION, FUTURE SCOPE, KEY MANUFACTURING, BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST OUTLOOK 2025

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Military Aircraft market will register a 1.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 56880 million by 2024, from US$ 53260 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Military Aircraft business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Military Aircraft market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Military Aircraft value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Combat Aircraft

Non-combat Aircraft

Military aircraft are divided into combat aircraft and non-combat aircraft. In 2018, the latter accounted for a large share of the market, about 56.58%

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Search and Rescue

National Defense

Military Exercises

The most popular area for military aircraft is search and rescue, at about 54 %. Military exercises came second?occupied 28.5% in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Airbus

Korea Aerospace Industries

AVIC

Lockheed Martin

United Aircraft Corporation

Boeing

Embraer

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Leonardo SpA

Pilatus Aircraft

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Military Aircraft consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Military Aircraft market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Military Aircraft manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Military Aircraft with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Military Aircraft submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

