Global Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems Market: 2020 Analysis, Emerging Trends, Competitive Insights and Future Development Opportunities till 2024

Market Overview

The military aircraft digital glass cockpit systems market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024.

The increasing number of cockpit upgrades to the existing military aircraft fleet are likely to remain as the key growth driver for the market during the forecast period.

Cockpit technology has been advancing at a great pace in the last five years, which helps to provide a great amount of information at the fingertips of the pilot than it was formerly in the conventional systems. These newer technologies are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market in the years to come.

Scope of the Report

Digital glass cockpit systems are also known as electronic flight information systems (EFIS) or cockpit display system (CDS). The systems consist of digital flight instrument displays which are mostly large LCD screens. Digital glass cockpit systems use different displays driven by flight management systems, which can be adjusted to display the information regarding various aspects of the flight as required by the pilot.

Key Market Trends

Helicopter segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

The designs of the military helicopter have seen a drastic change over the past few years. Most advanced high-tech machines and digital glass cockpit systems are incorporated into the helicopters to enhance their effectiveness. Currently, many helicopter avionics modernization and upgrade projects are being taken up around the world. The glass cockpit systems provide the sophisticated real-time operating system with the latest processor technology that provides situational awareness for the pilots operating these helicopters. The avionics for the helicopters vary a lot compared to fixed-wing aircraft and the cockpit sophistication requirements are also high, especially in military application. Hence, this segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

North America dominates in terms of market share

As of 2018, North America had the highest market share out of all the regions. This was mainly due to the procurement and modernization plans of the US Department of Defense. The country currently has plans to procure F-35A Joint Strike Fighters, light attack aircraft, and trainer aircraft and also, to modernize its fleet of the B-1, B-52H, and B-2 aircraft. Such investments in the aircraft fleet will propel the growth of this region during the forecast period.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register a high CAGR, due to the increased procurement of aircraft and rotorcraft by countries like India, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea, among others. Also, fleet modernization plans in China and India will further drive the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Most of the local players in each region hold a significant amount of market share, as they mostly supply the small subsystems for the military aircraft digital glass cockpit systems. But the globally established and proven glass cockpit system manufacturers also have ongoing contracts for most of the existing projects. Astronautics Corporation of America and Honeywell are two major players dominating the market.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Fives Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Systems

5.1.1 Multi-Functional Display Systems

5.1.2 Primary Flight Display

5.1.3 Engine-Indicating and Crew-Alerting System (EICAS) Display

5.1.4 Other Systems

5.2 Aircraft Type

5.2.1 Fighter Jet

5.2.2 Transport Aircraft

5.2.3 Helicopter

5.2.4 Other Aircraft Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Russia

5.3.2.4 UK

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Mexico

5.3.4.2 Brazil

5.3.4.3 Argentina

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Astronautics Corporation of America

6.4.2 Elbit Systems Ltd

6.4.3 Esterline Technologies Corporation

6.4.4 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.5 Garmin Ltd

6.4.6 Collins aerospace

6.4.7 Thales Group

6.4.8 Safran

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

