Global Microinsurance Market Size, Share, Outlook, Trends and Foreacast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Microinsurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global microinsurance market size reached US$ 64.4 Billion in 2018. Microinsurance is a division of microfinance that provides insurance plans to the under-served or low-income section of the society. These plans include low premiums as they are tailored according to needs of the consumers. There are four basic methods and models available in the market that can be used for providing microinsurance, namely full-service, community-based or mutual, partner-agent and provider-driven models. Nowadays, microinsurance products are delivered to target users through numerous institutional channels, which include licensed insurers, healthcare providers, microfinance institutions, community-based organizations and non-governmental organizations.

Global Microinsurance Market Trends:

The expansion of the insurance sector on a global level is one of the key factors providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, microinsurance is gaining popularity on account of its affordability and the transparent dynamics between the insurance taker and service provider. Also, several organizations and companies are employing virtual networks and multichannel interaction platforms to provide incentives, and build a value chain in the microinsurance business. This, along with the advent of consumer-friendly insurance models, like the peer-to-peer model, is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, constant improvements in regulatory policies, especially across developing economies, is creating a positive outlook for the market. For instance, in 2018, as an effort to increase the penetration of insurance in India, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) permitted the distribution of all microinsurance products through point-of-sales (PoS). On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 92.1 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

1. Property Insurance

2. Health Insurance

3. Life Insurance

4. Index Insurance

5. Accidental Death and Disability Insurance

6. Others

On the basis of the product type, the market has been segmented into property insurance, health insurance, life insurance, index insurance, accidental death and disability insurance, and others.

Market Breakup by Provider:

1. Microinsurance (Commercially Viable)

2. Microinsurance Through Aid/Government Support

Based on the provider, the market has been bifurcated into microinsurance (commercially viable) and microinsurance through aid/government support, wherein commercially viable microinsurance accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Market by Breakup Model Type:

1. Partner Agent Model

2. Full-Service Model

3. Provider Driven Model

4. Community-Based/Mutual Model

5. Others

On the basis of the model type, the market has been categorized as partner agent model, full-service model, provider driven model, community-based/mutual model and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. North America

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market.

Competitive Landscape::

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

