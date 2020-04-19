Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Insights, By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regions and Forecast to 2025

Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Insights, By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regions and Forecast to 2025April 19, 2020
This report studies the global market size of Membrane Oxygenator in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Membrane Oxygenator in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Membrane Oxygenator market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Membrane Oxygenator market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
A membrane oxygenator is a device used to add oxygen to, and remove carbon dioxide from the blood. It can be used in two principal modes: to imitate the function of the lungs in cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB), and to oxygenate blood in longer term life support, termed extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, ECMO. A membrane oxygenator consists of a thin gas permeable membrane separating the blood and gas flows in the CPB circuit; oxygen diffuses from the gas side into the blood, and carbon dioxide diffuses from the blood into the gas for disposal.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2355390
Membrane Oxygenators are mainly produced in East China with 57.23% of the production market in 2015. East China and South China produced more than 80% Membrane Oxygenators total. In terms of consumption, South China and East China are the largest regions which account for nearly 60% of the market.
Medos is the largest player in China with 35.01% of the revenue market in 2015. Kewei and Sorin are also large players with 29.18% and 14.17% respectively. Other big players in China are Wego, Xijian Medical, etc.
In terms of technology, there is plenty room for improvement. The current market was mainly occupied by the existing enterprises, under the premise of the future demand growth and technological processes, the new entrants into the Membrane Oxygenator industry business should be able to occupy a certain market share. Therefore, new entrants must develop technical and master internal control, to seize the domestic and foreign markets in the future.
The global Membrane Oxygenator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Membrane Oxygenator market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Medos
Sorin
Kewei (Microport)
WEGO
Xijian Medical
Market size by Product
Flat Sheet Membrane Oxygenator
Hollow Fibre Membrane Oxygenator
Market size by End User
Respiratory
Cardiac
Extra-Corporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Membrane Oxygenator market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Membrane Oxygenator market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Membrane Oxygenator companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Membrane Oxygenator submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Membrane Oxygenator are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Membrane Oxygenator market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-membrane-oxygenator-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Membrane Oxygenator Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Flat Sheet Membrane Oxygenator
1.4.3 Hollow Fibre Membrane Oxygenator
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Respiratory
1.5.3 Cardiac
1.5.4 Extra-Corporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Size
2.1.1 Global Membrane Oxygenator Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Membrane Oxygenator Sales 2013-2025
2.2 Membrane Oxygenator Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Membrane Oxygenator Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Membrane Oxygenator Revenue by Regions
Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Membrane Oxygenator Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Membrane Oxygenator Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Membrane Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Membrane Oxygenator Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Membrane Oxygenator Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Membrane Oxygenator Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Membrane Oxygenator Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Membrane Oxygenator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Membrane Oxygenator Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Membrane Oxygenator Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Membrane Oxygenator Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Membrane Oxygenator Sales by Product
4.2 Global Membrane Oxygenator Revenue by Product
4.3 Membrane Oxygenator Price by Product
Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Membrane Oxygenator Breakdown Data by End User
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Membrane Oxygenator by Countries
6.1.1 North America Membrane Oxygenator Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Membrane Oxygenator Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Membrane Oxygenator by Product
6.3 North America Membrane Oxygenator by End User
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Membrane Oxygenator by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Membrane Oxygenator Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Membrane Oxygenator Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Membrane Oxygenator by Product
7.3 Europe Membrane Oxygenator by End User
Chapter Eight: Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Membrane Oxygenator by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Membrane Oxygenator Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Membrane Oxygenator Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Membrane Oxygenator by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Membrane Oxygenator by End User
Chapter Nine: Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Membrane Oxygenator by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Membrane Oxygenator Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Membrane Oxygenator Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Membrane Oxygenator by Product
9.3 Central & South America Membrane Oxygenator by End User
Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Membrane Oxygenator by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Membrane Oxygenator Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Membrane Oxygenator Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Membrane Oxygenator by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Membrane Oxygenator by End User
Chapter Eleven: Company Profiles
11.1 Medos
11.1.1 Medos Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Medos Membrane Oxygenator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
11.1.4 Medos Membrane Oxygenator Products Offered
11.1.5 Medos Recent Development
11.2 Sorin
11.2.1 Sorin Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Sorin Membrane Oxygenator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
11.2.4 Sorin Membrane Oxygenator Products Offered
11.2.5 Sorin Recent Development
11.3 Kewei (Microport)
11.3.1 Kewei (Microport) Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.Kewei (Microport) Membrane Oxygenator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
11.3.4 Kewei (Microport) Membrane Oxygenator Products Offered
11.3.5 Kewei (Microport) Recent Development
11.4 WEGO
11.4.1 WEGO Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 WEGO Membrane Oxygenator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
11.4.4 WEGO Membrane Oxygenator Products Offered
11.4.5 WEGO Recent Development
11.5 Xijian Medical
11.5.1 Xijian Medical Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Xijian Medical Membrane Oxygenator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
11.5.4 Xijian Medical Membrane Oxygenator Products Offered
11.5.5 Xijian Medical Recent Development
Chapter Twelve: Future Forecast
12.1 Membrane Oxygenator Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Membrane Oxygenator Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
12.1.2 Global Membrane Oxygenator Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
12.2 Membrane Oxygenator Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Membrane Oxygenator Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
12.2.2 Global Membrane Oxygenator Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
12.3 Membrane Oxygenator Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Membrane Oxygenator Forecast
12.5 Europe Membrane Oxygenator Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Membrane Oxygenator Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Membrane Oxygenator Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Membrane Oxygenator Forecast
Chapter Thirteen: Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
Chapter Fourteen: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Membrane Oxygenator Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
Chapter Fifteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Sixteen: Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2355390
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155