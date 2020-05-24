Global Medicinal Mushroom Extracts Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027

Medicinal mushrooms are fungal organism which is used as a nutritional supplement and healthy food in daily diet. Rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders and rising public health awareness together drive the medicinal mushroom extracts market growth.

Reishi medicinal mushroom is presently leading the type segment for the medicinal mushroom extract market. It is being used by the royal families since ages for its ability to increase longevity & antiageing properties and hence known as the mushroom of immortality. Reishi comprises ganoderic acid which is critical in reducing high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Reishi also possesses important properties such as antiviral, antibacterial, etc. and is essential in boosting the immune system. The Chaga medicinal mushroom will be the fastest-growing type segment during the forecast period on account of its immunomodulation properties by stimulating the production of antibodies to fight the invading virus and pathogens. Diligent research has led to the conclusion that it is beneficial in treating autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, etc.

Browse the full report Medicinal Mushroom Extracts Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/medicinal-mushroom-extracts-market

Immunity enhancers are spearheading the clinical application segment for the medicinal mushroom extracts market. As per the World Bank report in 2017, the global healthcare burden associated with communicable disease and nutritional deficiency was 28% due to low immunity in infected patients. Medicinal mushrooms are vital in enhancing immunity by stimulating lymphocytes, cytokines, macrophages, etc. Anticancer clinical application will be showcasing comfortable market growth in the near future owing to the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide. Pharmacological active compounds such as lectins, schizophyllan, lentinan, active hexose correlated compounds, etc. have proved beneficial in the treatment of various cancers such as breast, cervical, colorectal, skin, etc.

North America is the clear leader in the geography segment for the medicinal mushroom extracts market. The rising prevalence of cancer significantly increases the demand for medicinal mushroom extracts in the North American region. As per the latest information provided by the American Cancer Society (ACS), in 2019 approximately 140,690 new cases of cancer were reported in the United States. Rising public health awareness and increasing inclination for the adoption of medicinal mushroom extracts as a nutraceutical supplement further consolidates the market growth in the region. Europe stood second in the regional segment for the medicinal mushroom extracts market. The constant increase in viral infections on account of compromised immunity determines the medicinal mushroom extracts market growth in the region. Asia Pacific is going to be the fastest-growing regional segment on account of the significant increase in the geriatric population suffering from autoimmune diseases.

Nutraceutical companies actively engaged in the provision of medicinal mushroom extracts areNammex, Amax NutraSource, Inc., Oriveda BV, Bio-Botanica, Inc., Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Yuikiguni Maitake Corp., Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Nyishar, Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd., and Aloha Medicinals, Inc.

Market Key Takeaways:

Constant rise in chronic lifestyle disease worldwide

Rising public health awareness and growing inclination pertaining to the adoption of medicinal mushroom extracts as a dietary supplement

Systematic scientific verification of active compounds present in the medicinal compounds will further increase the demand for medicinal mushroom extracts in Lifesciences industry

