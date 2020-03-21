Global Medical Staffing Market 2020 Business Strategies, Growing Demand, Trends Analysis, Key Developments and Regional Outlook 2023

Global Medical Staffing Market 2020 Business Strategies, Growing Demand, Trends Analysis, Key Developments and Regional Outlook 2023March 21, 2020
According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Staffing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Medical Staffing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Medical Staffing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Medical Staffing value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Allied Health
Nurses
Healthcare Executives
Administrative Medical Staff
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Adecco
Almost Family
AMN Healthcare
CHG Management
Cross Country Healthcare
Envision Healthcare
inVentiv Health
Maxim Healthcare Services
TeamHealth
Medical Staffing Consultants (MSC)
Envision Healthcare Holdings
AmSurg
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Medical Staffing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Medical Staffing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Medical Staffing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Medical Staffing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Medical Staffing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Medical Staffing Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Medical Staffing Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Medical Staffing Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Medical Staffing Segment by Type
2.2.1 Allied Health
2.2.2 Nurses
2.2.3 Physicians
2.2.4 Healthcare Executives
2.2.5 Administrative Medical Staff
2.3 Medical Staffing Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Medical Staffing Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Medical Staffing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Medical Staffing Segment by Application
2.4.1 Hospitals
2.4.2 Clinics
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Medical Staffing Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Medical Staffing Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Medical Staffing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Medical Staffing by Players
3.1 Global Medical Staffing Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Medical Staffing Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Medical Staffing Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Medical Staffing Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Medical Staffing by Regions
4.1 Medical Staffing Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Medical Staffing Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Medical Staffing Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Medical Staffing Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Staffing Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Medical Staffing Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Medical Staffing Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Medical Staffing Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Medical Staffing Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Medical Staffing Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Medical Staffing Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Medical Staffing by Countries
7.2 Europe Medical Staffing Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Medical Staffing Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Staffing by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Staffing Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Medical Staffing Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Medical Staffing Market Forecast
10.1 Global Medical Staffing Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Medical Staffing Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Medical Staffing Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Medical Staffing Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Medical Staffing Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Adecco
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Medical Staffing Product Offered
11.1.3 Adecco Medical Staffing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Adecco News
11.2 Almost Family
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Medical Staffing Product Offered
11.2.3 Almost Family Medical Staffing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Almost Family News
11.3 AMN Healthcare
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Medical Staffing Product Offered
11.3.3 AMN Healthcare Medical Staffing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 AMN Healthcare News
11.4 CHG Management
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Medical Staffing Product Offered
11.4.3 CHG Management Medical Staffing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 CHG Management News
11.5 Cross Country Healthcare
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Medical Staffing Product Offered
11.5.3 Cross Country Healthcare Medical Staffing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Cross Country Healthcare News
11.6 Envision Healthcare
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Medical Staffing Product Offered
11.6.3 Envision Healthcare Medical Staffing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Envision Healthcare News
11.7 inVentiv Health
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Medical Staffing Product Offered
11.7.3 inVentiv Health Medical Staffing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 inVentiv Health News
11.8 Maxim Healthcare Services
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Medical Staffing Product Offered
11.8.3 Maxim Healthcare Services Medical Staffing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Maxim Healthcare Services News
11.9 TeamHealth
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Medical Staffing Product Offered
11.9.3 TeamHealth Medical Staffing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 TeamHealth News
11.10 Medical Staffing Consultants (MSC)
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Medical Staffing Product Offered
11.10.3 Medical Staffing Consultants (MSC) Medical Staffing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Medical Staffing Consultants (MSC) News
11.11 Envision Healthcare Holdings
11.12 AmSurg
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
