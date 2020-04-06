Global Medical Software Market 2020: Product Types, User-Demand, Business Strategy, Rising-Trends, Growth Analysis, Industry Share and Comprehensive Valuation till 2024

The Global Medical Software Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Medical Software market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Medical Software market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Medical Software market.

This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the Medical Software market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the Medical Software market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global Medical Software market. The Medical Software market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the Medical Software market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global Medical Software market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Software market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17060 million by 2024, from US$ 13530 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Medical Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Medical Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Medical Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Medical Practice Management

EHR/EMR

Medical CRM

Websites and Patient Portals

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Hospitals

Other Healthcare Organization

Individual and Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

eClinicalWorks

NextGen Healthcare

McKesson

Allscripts

Athena Health

Cerner Corp

Quest Diagnostics (DELL)

GE Healthcare

Optum Health

Epic Systems Corp

Meditech

Computer Programs and Systems

Compugroup Medical

Practice Fusion

Merge Healthcare (IBM)

Carestream Health

Agfa HealthCare

Sunquest Information Systems

Greenway Health

Lexmark Healthcare

Winning Health Technology

Neusoft

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medical Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Medical Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Medical Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Medical Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Medical Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Medical Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Medical Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Medical Practice Management

2.2.2 Medical Practice Management

2.2.3 Medical CRM

2.2.4 Websites and Patient Portals

2.2.5 Other

2.3 Medical Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Medical Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Medical Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Medical Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Other Healthcare Organization

2.4.3 Individual and Others

2.5 Medical Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Medical Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Medical Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Medical Software by Players

3.1 Global Medical Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Medical Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Medical Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Medical Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Medical Software by Regions

4.1 Medical Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Medical Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Medical Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Medical Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Medical Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Medical Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Medical Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Medical Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Medical Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Medical Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Medical Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Medical Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Medical Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Medical Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Medical Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Medical Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Medical Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Medical Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Medical Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 eClinicalWorks

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Medical Software Product Offered

11.1.3 eClinicalWorks Medical Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 eClinicalWorks News

11.2 NextGen Healthcare

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Medical Software Product Offered

11.2.3 NextGen Healthcare Medical Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 NextGen Healthcare News

11.3 McKesson

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Medical Software Product Offered

11.3.3 McKesson Medical Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 McKesson News

11.4 Allscripts

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Medical Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Allscripts Medical Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Allscripts News

11.5 Athena Health

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Medical Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Athena Health Medical Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Athena Health News

11.6 Cerner Corp

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Medical Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Cerner Corp Medical Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Cerner Corp News

11.7 Quest Diagnostics (DELL)

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Medical Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Quest Diagnostics (DELL) Medical Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Quest Diagnostics (DELL) News

11.8 GE Healthcare

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Medical Software Product Offered

11.8.3 GE Healthcare Medical Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 GE Healthcare News

11.9 Optum Health

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Medical Software Product Offered

11.9.3 Optum Health Medical Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Optum Health News

11.10 Epic Systems Corp

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Medical Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Epic Systems Corp Medical Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Epic Systems Corp News

11.11 Meditech

11.12 Computer Programs and Systems

11.13 Compugroup Medical

11.14 Practice Fusion

11.15 Merge Healthcare (IBM)

11.16 Carestream Health

11.17 Agfa HealthCare

11.18 Sunquest Information Systems

11.19 Greenway Health

11.20 Lexmark Healthcare

11.21 Winning Health Technology

11.22 Neusoft

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

