Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market 2019-2024

The worldwide market for Medical Oxygen Concentrator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 2450 million US$ in 2024, from 1380 million US$ in 2019

This report focuses on the Medical Oxygen Concentrator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Invacare

Teijin Pharma

Chart Industries

Inogen

Yuyue Medical

Philips

DeVilbiss Healthcare

AVIC Jianghang

GF Health Products

Linde

Nidek Medical

Air Water Group

Precision Medical

Haiyang Zhijia

Shenyang Canta

O2 Concepts

Inova Labs

Foshan Kaiya

Longfei Group

Beijing North Star

SysMed

Beijing Shenlu

Gaoxin Huakang

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Portable Medical Oxygen Concentrator

Stationary Medical Oxygen Concentrator

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home

Hospital

Traveling

Others

