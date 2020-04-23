Global Medical Connectors Market Analysis, Opportunities, Innovations with Economic Conditions By 2026|Mouser Electronics, Inc., Smiths Interconnect, TE Connectivity., Fischer Connectors SA, Molex, LLC

Global Medical Connectors Market Analysis, Opportunities, Innovations with Economic Conditions By 2026|Mouser Electronics, Inc., Smiths Interconnect, TE Connectivity., Fischer Connectors SA, Molex, LLCApril 23, 2020
Medical connectors market is registering a healthy CAGR of 10.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and medical devices and home healthcare market growth. Advancement in the medical devices is driving this market.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global medical connectors market are Amphenol Corporation, Delphi Technologies, ITT Inc., Mouser Electronics, Inc., Smiths Interconnect, TE Connectivity., Fischer Connectors SA, Molex, LLC, Esterline Technologies Corporation, LEMO S.A., Samtec, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Foxconn Electronics Inc, Stäubli Electrical Connectors AG, ODU GmbH & Co. KG, Axon’ Cable, Bel Fuse Inc., PalPilot International Corp, phg Peter Hengstler GmbH + Co. KG., Omnetics Connector Corp, KEL Corporation., EUROMICRON Werkzeuge GmbH.
Competitive Analysis:
Global medical connectors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical connectors market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
- Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2019, a fool-proof connector system has been developed by the circular connector specialist manufacturer – Binder, for patient monitoring in the medical and home health care industry. The connector is capable of more than 5000 mating cycles satisfying operating requirements of several medical system applications
- In June 2019, Teleflex medical recalled the Hudson RCI Sheridan Endotracheal Tubes due to the risk of the Sheridan connector disconnecting from the breathing circuit. According to FDA it is a Class I recall, which is considered as the most serious type of recall. Using such devices can cause severe injuries or death.
Segmentation: Global Medical Connectors Market
By Product
- Flat Surgical Silicone Cables
- Embedded Electronics Connectors
- Radio-Frequency Connectors
- Disposable Plastic Connectors
- Hybrid Circular Connectors And Receptacle System
- Power Cords With Retention System
- Lighted Hospital-Grade Cords
- Magnetic Medical Connectors
- Push-Pull Connectors
By Application
- Patient Monitoring Devices
- Diagnostic Imaging Devices
- Electrosurgical Instruments
- Cardiology Devices
- Endoscopy Devices
- Respiratory Devices
- Analyzers And Processing Instruments
- Dental Instruments
- Neurology Devices
- Enteral Devices
- Other Applications
By End-Users
- Hospital & Clinics
- Diagnostic Laboratories And Imaging Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Other End Users
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Market Drivers
- Rising prevalence of chronic disease is driving this market
- Advancement in technology and development of medical connectors will drive the market growth
- Rise in demand in developing countries tend to drive the market growth
- Awareness related to health care among people is also contributing to the market growth
Market Restraints
- Strict regulations standard and mandates is hampering the growth of the market
- Increasing demand for wireless connectivity is restraining the growth of the market
