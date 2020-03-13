Global Meal Replacement Market Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Upcoming Opportunities

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Meal Replacement Market. The report analyses the Meal Replacement Market by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and by Country (U.S., U.K, France, China). The Meal Replacement market has been analysed by By Product Type (Ready to Drink, Edible Bars, Powdered Products, Others) and By Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Online Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Others) for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Over the recent years, Meal Replacement Market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing growing urban and working population aligned with rising income and old population. Moreover, rise in the demand for heathy and nutritious food and rising number of high-net-worth individuals has been driving the market meal replacement products globally. Further, increasing working population and rising demand for on-the-go meal because of daily hectic life of the consumer is expected to drive the market growth in forecast period. Amongst the countries, US accounts for the largest share in the Global Meal Replacement Market in 2018.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Meal Replacement Market – Analysis By Type (Ready to Drink, Edible Bars, Powdered Products, Others), By Distribution Channel: Trends, Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)” the Meal Replacement market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.36% by value during the period 2019–2024.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of meal replacement market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the meal replacement market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Meal Replacement Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• By Type (Ready-to-drink, Edible Bars, Powdered Products and Others)

• By Distribution Channel: (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, Convenience Stores and Others)

Regional Analysis – North America, Europe, APAC, ROW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• By Type (Ready-to-drink, Edible Bars, Powdered Products and Others)

• By Distribution Channel: (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, Convenience Stores and Others)

Country Analysis – U.S., UK, France, China (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• By Type (Ready-to-drink, Edible Bars, Powdered Products and Others)

• By Distribution Channel: (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, Convenience Stores and Others)

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends.

• SWOT Analysis.

• Porter’s Five Forces.

Company Analysis – Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Unilever & Conagra Brands.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

