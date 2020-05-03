Global Maternity Wear Market By Type (Dresses, Tops, Bottoms, And Lingerie), By Application (Supermarket & Mall, Brand Store, Maternity & Baby Store, And Online), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Maternity Wear Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Maternity Wear market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Maternity Wear Market by Product Type (Dresses, Tops, Bottoms, Innerwear, & Other Products), Sales Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce and Other Sales Channel), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global maternity wear market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global maternity wear market is projected to be US$ 6,358.70 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 7,937.80 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.5%.

Pregnant women use maternity clothes. Initially, these were used to hide the baby bump, but nowadays it is a fashion trend as well. As women are becoming more independent, disposable income is growing, and it leads to more spending on such fashionable maternity clothing. Variety of maternity clothes ranging from tops to bottoms are available in a wide variety. Developing nations where the number of women at the workplace is increasing is expected to help in the market growth. Also, the relaxation of the one-child policy by China is likely to aid in market growth. Increasing unemployment rate in several nations due to the wide acceptance of automation in many industries could hinder the performance of this market. As the maternity wear market has a vast scope, many new players are entering this market. This market is still in the development phase in regions like Asia. The market is dominated by offline distribution channel, which includes supermarkets and specialty stores because these channels are being used for a very long time as compared to e-commerce.

The growing world population is an indicator that the size of the maternity wear market is likely to expand. World population is projected to cross 8 billion in less than a decade. Hence it is blatant that population growth could help in the growth of the maternity wear market.

Global Maternity Wear Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, Government restrictions in some countries to limit the ever-growing population could restrict market advancement. Other than Increasing demand for condoms and contraceptive pills due to increasing awareness about family planning could restrict the growth of the maternity wear market. Nonetheless, rising awareness about the availability of fashionable outfits specifically made for pregnant women is estimated to assist in the expansion of the market.

The global maternity wear market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into dresses, tops, bottoms, innerwear, & other products. The dresses segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period, followed by the tops segment. On the basis of sales channels, the market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and other sales channel. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment accounts for a majority share in the global maternity wear market.

Global Maternity Wear Market by Formulation, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East Africa.

North America accounts for the majority share in the global maternity wear market, owing to the increasing purchasing power of maternity wear. Europe is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Regions such as APAC, South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global maternity wear market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Destination Maternity Corp, Reitmans (Canada) Limited {Thyme Maternity}, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), The Gap, Inc., Arcadia Group Limited (Dorothy Perkins & Topshop), Seraphine Ltd, Task International B.V.(Noppies), boohoo Group Plc.

