Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Maternity Intimate Wear market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5381.7 million by 2025, from $ 4431 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Maternity Intimate Wear business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Maternity Intimate Wear market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Maternity Intimate Wear value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Bra

Panty

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

On-line

Franchised Store

Shopping mall and Supermarket

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Destination Maternity

Rosemadame

JoJo Maman Bebe

NOPPIES

Tytex A/S

Thyme Maternity

Cake Maternity

Mothercare

Lamaze Intimates

Hanes

You! Lingerie

Mamaway

UKIMAMI

JoynCleon

Amoralia

Hotmilk

Mereville

BelaBumBum

Bravado

Gennie’s

Yunzhicai

Mammy’s Secret

Yunxiang

JOYmom

IQQI

Huibao

Lovesmama

Tingmei

Mammy Village

Merries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Maternity Intimate Wear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Maternity Intimate Wear market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Maternity Intimate Wear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Maternity Intimate Wear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Maternity Intimate Wear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

