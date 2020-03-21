GLOBAL MARINE REINSURANCE MARKET OVERVIEW BY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES, TARGETED CONSUMERS, ONLINE MARKETPLACE, CAGR STATISTICS & GROWTH FORECAST BY 2025

GLOBAL MARINE REINSURANCE MARKET OVERVIEW BY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES, TARGETED CONSUMERS, ONLINE MARKETPLACE, CAGR STATISTICS & GROWTH FORECAST BY 2025March 21, 2020
Description
Reinsurance, also known as insurance for insurers or stop-loss insurance, is the practice of insurers transferring portions of risk portfolios to other parties by some form of agreement to reduce the likelihood of paying a large obligation resulting from an insurance claim. The party that diversifies its insurance portfolio is known as the ceding party. The party that accepts a portion of the potential obligation in exchange for a share of the insurance premium is known as the reinsurer.
Reinsurance allows insurers to remain solvent by recovering some or all of amounts paid to claimants. Reinsurance reduces net liability on individual risks and catastrophe protection from large or multiple losses. It also provides ceding companies the capacity to increase their underwriting capabilities in terms of the number and size of risks.
By covering the insurer against accumulated individual commitments, reinsurance gives the insurer more security for its equity and solvency and more stable results when unusual and major events occur. Insurers may underwrite policies covering a larger quantity or volume of risks without excessively raising administrative costs to cover their solvency margins. In addition, reinsurance makes substantial liquid assets available for insurers in case of exceptional losses.
Marine insurance covers the loss or damage of ships, cargo, terminals, and any transport by which the property is transferred, acquired, or held between the points of origin and the final destination. Cargo insurance is the sub-branch of marine insurance, though Marine insurance also includes Onshore and Offshore exposed property, (container terminals, ports, oil platforms, pipelines), Hull, Marine Casualty, and Marine Liability.
According to this study, over the next five years the Marine Reinsurance market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Marine Reinsurance business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Marine Reinsurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Marine Reinsurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Proportional Reinsurance
Non-proportional Reinsurance
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Cargo
Hull and Machinery
Offshore Energy
Inland Marine
Marine War
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Swiss Re
Munich Re
AXA XL
Hannover Re
Lloyd’s
Berkshire Hathaway
RGA
China RE
Korean Re
PartnerRe
GIC Re
Mapfre
Alleghany
Everest Re
Maiden Re
Fairfax
AXIS
Mitsui Sumitomo
Sompo
Tokio Marine
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Marine Reinsurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Marine Reinsurance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Marine Reinsurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Marine Reinsurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Marine Reinsurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
