Global Main Battle Tank Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

The Main Battle Tank market is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Procurements of Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) are expected to be high during the forecast period, as their necessity to the ground forces is becoming significantly more, in the wake of several border-related issues and other hostile activities involving the armies.

– Increasing investments in the MBTs is also due to the aging fleet of the MBTs. In this regard, countries are pouring down more investments into the procurements of newer generation MBTs to replace the older ones.

– The new versions of MBTs cost about 4-5 times less than the most western MBTs. Also, their low weight and reduced operating costs are influencing the procurement decisions of the militaries, to procure them in large quantities.

– The market is currently driven by the increasing procurements of tanks by various countries, like Hungary, Russia, Thailand, France, and Germany, among others. The demand is expected to be high, especially from these countries during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The report includes the procurement of new MBTs as well as the upgrade of the existing battle tanks.

Key Market Trends

Development of Newer Generation Main Battle Tanks to Drive the Market

Many countries are developing advanced, newer generation main battle tanks to equip their militaries. Examples of battle tanks manufactured for certain countries include the T-90MS and T-14 Armata for Russia, M1A2 SEP V3 for the U.S., the Leopard 2A7 for Germany, the VT4 (MBT-3000) and Type 99 (ZTZ99) for China, the Challenger 2 “Black Night” for the UK, the Leclerc XLR for France, the “Leoclerc” EMBT for France and Germany, the Altay for Turkey, the K2 Black Panther for South Korea, the TAM 2IP for Argentina, the Type 10 for Japan, the Karrar for Iran and the Merkava IV Barak / Merkava IV M Windbreaker for Israel. Also, there are many plans to manufacture indigenous newer generation tanks by many countries like India, which is manufacturing the Arjun Tanks. Research is also in progress to develop and deploy unmanned battle tanks, from countries like Russia and China. All these next-generation battle tanks will cater to the modernization needs of the militaries, thereby helping the growth of the market in the years to come.

Europe to be the Fastest Growing Market for Main Battle Tanks

Unlike most countries which are focusing on the procurement of other types of armored vehicles excluding the main battle tanks, countries in Europe are focusing on the procurement of new main battle tanks and the modernization of their existing MBT fleet. Countries in the region, like France and Germany are collaborating together to produce the next generation MBTs. Also, Russia is adding thousands of MBTs to its fleet inventory. Demand will also be generated from countries like the United Kingdom, Italy, Finland, France, Germany, Croatia, Poland, Sweden, and Turkey in the years to come. All these factors are expected to help the growth of the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Hyundai Rotem., Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG, Nexter Systems are some of the major players in the main battle tanks market. Strategic partnerships between the players may enable the transfer of technology between the players and help them gain a higher market share by attracting new customers. For instance, Germany’s Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH and France’s Nexter Systems are collaborating together to produce next-generation battle tanks that would replace the Leopard 2 Tanks of Germany. Such partnerships may help the growth of revenues for the players.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 United States

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.2 United Kingdom

5.1.2.3 France

5.1.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.1.3 Asia Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.2 Japan

5.1.3.3 India

5.1.3.4 South Korea

5.1.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.1.4 Latin America

5.1.4.1 Brazil

5.1.4.2 Mexico

5.1.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.1.5 Middle East and Africa

5.1.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.1.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.1.5.3 Turkey

5.1.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 General Dynamics Corporation

6.4.2 BAE Systems plc

6.4.3 BMC

6.4.4 Hyundai Rotem

6.4.5 Nexter Systems

6.4.6 Rheinmetall AG

6.4.7 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.8 Israel Military Industries

6.4.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

6.4.10 Norinco

6.4.11 Defence Research And Development Organisation

6.4.12 Rostec

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

