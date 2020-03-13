Global Magnesium Casting Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Description

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4447889

Market Overview

The global Magnesium Casting market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The Magnesium Casting market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Magnesium Casting market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Magnesium Casting market has been segmented into

Magnesium die-casting

Magnesium sand-casting

By Application, Magnesium Casting has been segmented into:

Automobiles

Electronics

Appliances

Hand tools

Military area

Aerospace field

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Magnesium Casting market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Magnesium Casting markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Magnesium Casting market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Magnesium Casting market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Magnesium Casting Market Share Analysis

Magnesium Casting competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Magnesium Casting sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Magnesium Casting sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Magnesium Casting are:

Buhler AG

TyTek Industries

Chicago Magnesium Casting Company

Dynacast International

Auer Guss GmbH

Thompson Aluminum Casting Company (TAC)

JPM Group

Magnesium Elektron

Hettich

TCDC

The Lite Metals

TCDC

Faw Foundry

Pace Industries

AmTech International

Pace Industries

Skyrock

Among other players domestic and global, Magnesium Casting market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Magnesium Casting product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Magnesium Casting, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Magnesium Casting in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Magnesium Casting competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Magnesium Casting breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Magnesium Casting market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Magnesium Casting sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-magnesium-casting-market-2020-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Magnesium Casting Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Magnesium Casting Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Magnesium die-casting

1.2.3 Magnesium sand-casting

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Magnesium Casting Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Automobiles

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Appliances

1.3.5 Hand tools

1.3.6 Military area

1.3.7 Aerospace field

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Magnesium Casting Market

1.4.1 Global Magnesium Casting Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Buhler AG

2.1.1 Buhler AG Details

2.1.2 Buhler AG Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Buhler AG SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Buhler AG Product and Services

2.1.5 Buhler AG Magnesium Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 TyTek Industries

2.2.1 TyTek Industries Details

2.2.2 TyTek Industries Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 TyTek Industries SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 TyTek Industries Product and Services

2.2.5 TyTek Industries Magnesium Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Chicago Magnesium Casting Company

2.3.1 Chicago Magnesium Casting Company Details

2.3.2 Chicago Magnesium Casting Company Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Chicago Magnesium Casting Company SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Chicago Magnesium Casting Company Product and Services

2.3.5 Chicago Magnesium Casting Company Magnesium Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Dynacast International

2.4.1 Dynacast International Details

2.4.2 Dynacast International Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Dynacast International SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Dynacast International Product and Services

2.4.5 Dynacast International Magnesium Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Auer Guss GmbH

2.5.1 Auer Guss GmbH Details

2.5.2 Auer Guss GmbH Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Auer Guss GmbH SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Auer Guss GmbH Product and Services

2.5.5 Auer Guss GmbH Magnesium Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Thompson Aluminum Casting Company (TAC)

2.6.1 Thompson Aluminum Casting Company (TAC) Details

2.6.2 Thompson Aluminum Casting Company (TAC) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Thompson Aluminum Casting Company (TAC) SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Thompson Aluminum Casting Company (TAC) Product and Services

2.6.5 Thompson Aluminum Casting Company (TAC) Magnesium Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 JPM Group

2.7.1 JPM Group Details

2.7.2 JPM Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 JPM Group SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 JPM Group Product and Services

2.7.5 JPM Group Magnesium Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Magnesium Elektron

2.8.1 Magnesium Elektron Details

2.8.2 Magnesium Elektron Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Magnesium Elektron SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Magnesium Elektron Product and Services

2.8.5 Magnesium Elektron Magnesium Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Hettich

2.9.1 Hettich Details

2.9.2 Hettich Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Hettich SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Hettich Product and Services

2.9.5 Hettich Magnesium Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 TCDC

2.10.1 TCDC Details

2.10.2 TCDC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 TCDC SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 TCDC Product and Services

2.10.5 TCDC Magnesium Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 The Lite Metals

2.11.1 The Lite Metals Details

2.11.2 The Lite Metals Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 The Lite Metals SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 The Lite Metals Product and Services

2.11.5 The Lite Metals Magnesium Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 TCDC

2.12.1 TCDC Details

2.12.2 TCDC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 TCDC SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 TCDC Product and Services

2.12.5 TCDC Magnesium Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Faw Foundry

2.13.1 Faw Foundry Details

2.13.2 Faw Foundry Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Faw Foundry SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Faw Foundry Product and Services

2.13.5 Faw Foundry Magnesium Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Pace Industries

2.14.1 Pace Industries Details

2.14.2 Pace Industries Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Pace Industries SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Pace Industries Product and Services

2.14.5 Pace Industries Magnesium Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 AmTech International

2.15.1 AmTech International Details

2.15.2 AmTech International Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 AmTech International SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 AmTech International Product and Services

2.15.5 AmTech International Magnesium Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Pace Industries

2.16.1 Pace Industries Details

2.16.2 Pace Industries Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Pace Industries SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Pace Industries Product and Services

2.16.5 Pace Industries Magnesium Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Skyrock

2.17.1 Skyrock Details

2.17.2 Skyrock Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Skyrock SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Skyrock Product and Services

2.17.5 Skyrock Magnesium Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Magnesium Casting Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Magnesium Casting Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Magnesium Casting Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Magnesium Casting Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Magnesium Casting Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Magnesium Casting Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Magnesium Casting Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Magnesium Casting Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Magnesium Casting Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Magnesium Casting Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Magnesium Casting Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Magnesium Casting Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Magnesium Casting Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Magnesium Casting Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Magnesium Casting Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Magnesium Casting Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Magnesium Casting Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Magnesium Casting Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Magnesium Casting Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Magnesium Casting Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Magnesium Casting Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Magnesium Casting Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Magnesium Casting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Magnesium Casting Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Magnesium Casting Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Magnesium Casting Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Magnesium Casting Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Magnesium Casting Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Magnesium Casting Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Magnesium Casting Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Magnesium Casting Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Magnesium Casting Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Magnesium Casting Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Magnesium Casting Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Magnesium Casting Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Magnesium Casting Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Magnesium Casting Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Magnesium Casting Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Magnesium Casting Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Magnesium Casting Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Magnesium Casting Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Magnesium Casting Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Magnesium Casting Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4447889

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155