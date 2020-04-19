Global Luxury Wood Flooring Market Insights, By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regions and Forecast to 2025

This report researches the worldwide Luxury Wood Flooring market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Luxury Wood Flooring breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Luxury Wood Flooring market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Luxury Wood Flooring.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Luxury Wood Flooring capacity, production, value, price and market share of Luxury Wood Flooring in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Armstrong

Bruce Flooring

Balterio Laminate Flooring

Beaulieu International Group

Berryalloc

Classen Group

Egger Group

Formica Group

Faus

Kronoflooring

Kaindl Flooring

Mohawk Industries

Shaw Industries

Greenply Industries

Luxury Wood Flooring Breakdown Data by Type

Crystal Surface

Embossed Surface

Others

Luxury Wood Flooring Breakdown Data by Application

Household

Commercial

Others

Luxury Wood Flooring Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Luxury Wood Flooring capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Luxury Wood Flooring manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxury Wood Flooring :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Luxury Wood Flooring Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Luxury Wood Flooring Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Crystal Surface

1.4.3 Embossed Surface

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Production

2.1.1 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Luxury Wood Flooring Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Luxury Wood Flooring Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Luxury Wood Flooring Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Luxury Wood Flooring Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Luxury Wood Flooring Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Luxury Wood Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Luxury Wood Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Luxury Wood Flooring Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Luxury Wood Flooring Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Luxury Wood Flooring Production by Regions

4.1 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Luxury Wood Flooring Production

4.2.2 United States Luxury Wood Flooring Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Luxury Wood Flooring Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Luxury Wood Flooring Production

4.3.2 Europe Luxury Wood Flooring Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Luxury Wood Flooring Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Luxury Wood Flooring Production

4.4.2 China Luxury Wood Flooring Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Luxury Wood Flooring Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Luxury Wood Flooring Production

4.5.2 Japan Luxury Wood Flooring Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Luxury Wood Flooring Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Revenue by Type

6.3 Luxury Wood Flooring Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Armstrong

8.1.1 Armstrong Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Luxury Wood Flooring

8.1.4 Luxury Wood Flooring Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Bruce Flooring

8.2.1 Bruce Flooring Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Luxury Wood Flooring

8.2.4 Luxury Wood Flooring Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Balterio Laminate Flooring

8.3.1 Balterio Laminate Flooring Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Luxury Wood Flooring

8.3.4 Luxury Wood Flooring Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Beaulieu International Group

8.4.1 Beaulieu International Group Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Luxury Wood Flooring

8.4.4 Luxury Wood Flooring Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Berryalloc

8.5.1 Berryalloc Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Luxury Wood Flooring

8.5.4 Luxury Wood Flooring Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Classen Group

8.6.1 Classen Group Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Luxury Wood Flooring

8.6.4 Luxury Wood Flooring Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Egger Group

8.7.1 Egger Group Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Luxury Wood Flooring

8.7.4 Luxury Wood Flooring Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Formica Group

8.8.1 Formica Group Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Luxury Wood Flooring

8.8.4 Luxury Wood Flooring Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Faus

8.9.1 Faus Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Luxury Wood Flooring

8.9.4 Luxury Wood Flooring Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Kronoflooring

8.10.1 Kronoflooring Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Luxury Wood Flooring

8.10.4 Luxury Wood Flooring Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Kaindl Flooring

8.12 Mohawk Industries

8.13 Shaw Industries

8.14 Greenply Industries

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Luxury Wood Flooring Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Luxury Wood Flooring Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Luxury Wood Flooring Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Luxury Wood Flooring Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Wood Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Luxury Wood Flooring Upstream Market

11.1.1 Luxury Wood Flooring Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Luxury Wood Flooring Raw Material

11.1.3 Luxury Wood Flooring Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Luxury Wood Flooring Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Luxury Wood Flooring Distributors

11.5 Luxury Wood Flooring Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

